Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Saurabh Chaudhary Finishes 7th In Men's 10m Air Pistol Final
Tokyo Olympics Highlights: Saurabh Chaudhary couldn't live up to his expectations, finishing seventh in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, with a disappointing performance.
Saurabh Chaudhary couldn't live up to his early promise, finishing seventh in the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, at the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. The 19-year-old settled for a total score of 137.4 and faced an early elimination. It was in stark contrast to his performance to his qualification stage, where he registered scores of 95, 98, 98, 100, 98 and 97. During the qualification round, he was also accompanied by Abhishek Verma, who failed to make the cut.
- 12:23 (IST)Bye folks! That was a surprising early finish!It has been a disappointing final for Saurabh Chaudhary, who gets knocked out early! From finishing on top in qualification, he crashed out in seventh place in the final!
- 12:14 (IST)OH NO! SAURABH CHAUDHARY IS OUT OF CONTENTION FOR A MEDAL NOW!The 19-year-old finishes seventh and is eliminated! His performance was a stark contrast to his display in the qualification. He finishes with a total score of 137.4.
- 12:12 (IST)Slow start by Saurabh Chaudhary!Saurabh Chaudhary has put in a slow start to his final showdown with a score of 47.7.He is currently eighth in the standings after the first five shots.
- 12:09 (IST)Saurabh Chaudhary in top form!Saurabh Chaudhary was in top form during qualification, with scores which read 95, 98, 98, 100, 98 and 97. He topped the stage, and qualified for the final with ease!
- 12:03 (IST)Get ready everyone!The finals is now set to begin! Saurabh Chaudhary will be aiming to build on his fine form from the qualification stage, and challenge for a gold today!
- 12:01 (IST)Good morning everyone!Good morning everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the Men's 10m Air Pistol Final, at the Tokyo Olympics. India have Saurabh Chaudhary in the finale, and the 19-year-old topped the qualification stage. Stay tuned folks for further updates!
