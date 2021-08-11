India men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh took to Instagram to share pictures with his family after returning from Tokyo. Sreejesh received a warm welcome in Kochi after his heroics at the Tokyo Olympics as he reunited with his family. The 33-year-old played a key role as India won its first Olympic medal in 41 years in hockey. "Let me show you what I have got for you," Sreejesh captioned the pictures. India had defeated Germany 5-4 in a thrilling bronze medal match to ensure a podium finish at the Tokyo Games.

In the cliffhanger against Germany, Sreejesh made a remarkable save in the dying seconds of the bronze medal clash.

After winning the bronze, Sreejesh had dedicated his medal to his father. The star goalkeeper had tweeted a picture of him along with a video of his father celebrating the win.

This medal is for you my achaaan ( father )



My hero, he is why I'm here pic.twitter.com/1OdO5eZwaw — sreejesh p r (@16Sreejesh) August 5, 2021

India had conceded seven goals against Australia in their second Pool fixture. However, in the very next match, Sreejesh kept a clean sheet as they beat Spain 3-0 to get their campaign back on track.

Promoted

After the slip-up against Australia, Indian men's hockey team won four matches on the trot to seal a place in the semi-finals.

The Indian side put up a valiant performance against world number one Belgium but came short after conceding three goals in the final 15 minutes of the match.