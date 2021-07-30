Mary Kom, legendary India boxer, took to Twitter to question why she was asked to change her ring dress "just a minute before her pre-quarters" bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on Thursday. The Indian boxer lost to the Colombian via a split decision in the Round of 16, bowing out of the Tokyo Olympics. "Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympics," Mary Kom wrote in her tweet on Friday.

Surprising..can anyone explain what will be a ring dress. I was ask to change my ring dress just a minute before my pre qtr bout can anyone explain. @PMOIndia @ianuragthakur @KirenRijiju @iocmedia @Olympics pic.twitter.com/b3nwPXSdl1 — M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 30, 2021

Mary Kom, after losing the pre-quarters bout, said that she had defeated the Colombian in the past and couldn't believe that the decision went in favour of the Rio bornze medallist.

"I was happy inside the ring, when I came out, I was happy because in my mind I knew I had won. When they took me for doping, I was still happy. Only when I saw the social media and my coach (Chhote Lal Yadav repeated it to me), it sunk in that I have lost," she told PTI.

Promoted

"I had beaten this girl twice in the past. I couldn't believe that her hand was raised by the referee. I swear, it hadn't struck me that I lost, I was so sure," she added.

(with PTI inputs)