Less than a month is left for the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics to begin. India will be sending over 100 athletes for the second Games running. In Rio 2016, 117 Indian athletes had qualified but couldn't better the medals haul from the 2012 London Games, which remains India's highest medal tally at a single Olympic Games (6). However, that threshold could in all likelihood be crossed in Tokyo with quite a few Indian athletes topping the world ranking charts to provide ample hope for a medal-starved nation.

In the entire Olympic history, India have won a total of 28 medals with Abhinav Bindra's gold medal at 2008 Beijing Games still the solitary individual gold for the country. But that could all change this year.

Here is a list of Indian athletes that have so far qualified for the Tokyo Olympics:

Archery

Tarundeep Rai (Men's Recurve)

Atanu Das (Men's Recurve)

Pravin Jadhav (Men's Recurve)

Deepika Kumari (Women's Recurve)

Athletics

KT Irfan (Men's 20km race walking)

Sandeep Kumar (Men's 20km race walking)

Rahul Rohilla (Men's 20km race walking)

Bhawna Jat (Women's 20km race walking)

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walking)

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men's long jump)

MP Jabir (Men's 400m hurdles)

Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw)

Shivpal Singh (Men's javelin throw)

Annu Rani (Women's javelin throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put)

Dutee Chand (Women's 100m and 200m)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women's discus throw)

Seema Punia (Women's discus throw)

Muhammed Anas Yahiya (Men's 4x400m relay)

Noah Nirmal Tom (Men's 4x400m relay)

Amoj Jacob (Men's 4x400m relay)

Arokia Rajiv (Men's 4x400m relay)

Mixed 4x400m Relay (Team not announced yet)

Badminton

PV Sindhu (Women's singles)

B Sai Praneeth (Men's singles)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Men's doubles)

Boxing

Vikas Krishan (Men's 69kg)

Lovlina Borgohain (Women's 69kg)

Ashish Kumar (Men's 75kg)

Pooja Rani (Women's 75kg)

Satish Kumar (Men's 91kg)

Mary Kom (Women's 51kg)

Amit Panghal (Men's 52kg)

Manish Kaushik (Men's 63kg)

Simranjit Kaur (Women's 60kg)

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza

Fencing

Bhavani Devi

Golf

Anirban Lahiri (Men's event)

Udayan Mane (Men's event)

Aditi Ashok (Women's event)

Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak

Hockey

Men's Hockey Team

Women's Hockey Team

Judo

Sushila Devi Likmabam (Women's 48kg)

Rowing

Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh (Men's lightweight double sculls)

Sailing

Nethra Kumanan (Laser Radial)

Vishnu Saravanan (Laser Standard)

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (49er)

Shooting

Anjum Moudgil (10m Women's Air Rifle)

Apurvi Chandela (10m Women's Air Rifle)

Divyansh Singh Panwar (10m Men's Air Rifle)

Deepak Kumar (10m Men's Air Rifle)

Tejaswini Sawant (50m Women's Rifle 3 Position)

Sanjeev Rajput (50m Men's Rifle 3 Position)

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar (50m Men's Rifle 3 Position)

Manu Bhaker (10m Women's Air Pistol)

Yashaswini Singh Deswal (10m Women's Air Pistol)

Saurabh Chaudhary (10m Men's Air Pistol)

Abhishek Verma (10m Men's Air Pistol)

Rahi Sarnobat (25m Women's Pistol)

Elavenil Valarivan (10m Women's Air Rifle)

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa (Men's Skeet)

Mairaj Ahmad Khan (Men's Skeet)

Swimming

Sajan Prakash

Srihari Nataraj

Maana Patel

Table Tennis

Sharath Kamal

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sutirtha Mukherjee

Manika Batra

Tennis

Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina (Women's Doubles)

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu

Wrestling

Seema Bisla (Women's Freestyle 50kg)

Vinesh Phogat (Women's Freestyle 53kg)

Anshu Malik (Women's Freestyle 57kg)

Sonam Malik (Women's Freestyle 62kg)

Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men's Freestyle 57kg)

Bajrang Punia (Men's Freestyle 65kg)

Deepak Punia (Men's Freestyle 86kg)