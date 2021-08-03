Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has led the way in a series of historic feats by Indian women at the Tokyo Olympics. While Sindhu won the women's singles bronze, adding to her silver at Rio Olympics in 2016 and becoming the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympics medals, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won silver in women's 49kg category and boxer Lovlina Borgohain has been assured of a medal after making the semi-final in women's Welter category. Sindhu, upon her return to India from Tokyo, said that Indian women reigning supreme at the Olympics is a "proud moment for everyone".

"It is definitely a proud moment for everyone, I wish them all the very best," Sindhu told NDTV.

"Definitely, Indian sportswomen are doing very well and I also hope many more medals come," said Sindhu.

The Indian shuttler was felicitated by Sports Minister Anurag Thakur after she arrived in Delhi on Tuesday.

"PV Sindhu is amongst India's greatest Olympians. She is India's icon, inspiration and has caught the imagination of every Indian who dreams of playing for the country," Thakur said at the felicitation ceremony.

"Her incredible achievement - that of winning two Olympic medals in two consecutive Olympic Games will inspire a generation of budding athletes," he added.

Sindhu thanked her fans for rallying behind her throughout the Olympics and said, "I would like to thank each one of my fans because of the support and though we played without fans in the stadium, but I am sure billions have supported me from India and this success is the result of their wishes.

"I would like to thank my parents for their constant support and scarifies and my coach for working with me and making this dream come true."