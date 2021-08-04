Having become the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics, Lovlina Borgohain received an honest review from her father Tiken Borgohain. The Indian boxer lost to Busenaz Surmeneli in the women's welterweight (64-69kg) semifinals on Wednesday, taking home a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Games. After her semi-final bout, Lovlina's father said that the Tokyo Olympics has been a "good beginning" for the 23-year-old boxer. He said that while he did not watch her semi-final bout, the boxer "needs to improve" her game.

"I did not see the match. I came to know about her loss. I was told today that she could not dominate", he said.

"It happens, her game needs to improve I guess. She needs to work more hard at it but its a good beginning", he added.

With her bronze, Lovlina became only the second Indian woman boxer to win a medal at the Olympics. Mary Kom had earlier won a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.

Also, Vijender Singh is the only Indian male boxer to win an Olympic medal, a bronze at the Beijing Games in 2008.

Lovlina was in fine form during her run to the semi-finals, defeating Nadine Apetz in the Round of 16. She followed it up with a victory in the quarterfinals over Chen Nien-chin.

This is not the first time, Borgohain has hogged the limelight in an international tournament for India, claiming bronze medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.