The India women's hockey team on Monday created history by reaching the semifinals at the Olympics for the first time ever. India stunned Australia 1-0 thanks to Gurjit Kaur's goal in the second quarter and reached the semifinals at Tokyo 2020. Celebrities and fans alike took to social media as congratulatory messages poured in for the Indian women's team, led by Rani Rampal. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag led the reactions, praising the women's team on Twitter. "Itni khushi shayad kisi jeet par mehsoos huyi hogi! Absolute Wow moment. First ever Olympics hockey semi-finals for our girls. Filled with pride. Chak De India #Hockey", he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kiren Rijiju expressed his happiness on social media and tweeted, "India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness!"

India's dream is coming to reality! Our Women's Hockey Team has defeated Australia! India's Men's and Women's teams have reached semi-finals at #Tokyo2020 Olympics! I have no words to express my excitement and happiness! https://t.co/3swWYTvH6O pic.twitter.com/bM6the9vh6 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 2, 2021

Current Sports Minister Anurag Thakur tweeted, "Splendid Performance!!! Women's Hockey #TeamIndia is scripting history with every move at #Tokyo2020 ! We're into the semi-finals of the Olympics for the 1st time beating Australia. 130 crore Indians to the Women's Hockey Team - "we're right behind you"!"

The Indian men's hockey team have also reached the Olympic semifinals for the first time in four decades after beating Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Sunday.