Neeraj Chopra, India's new 'Golden Boy', returned to Delhi on Monday from Tokyo and was greeted by a huge crowd. Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in men's javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics, and the history-maker was accorded a grand welcome at the Indira Gandhi Airport in the the capital. The Athletics Federation of India shared a video of Neeraj Chopra's "grand entry". "That's the great Grand entry of #India's first track & field #Olympics Champion #NeerajChopra," AFI tweeted.

In another video, Neeraj Chopra can be seen being escorted to a car amidst a sea of people.

Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Lovlina Borgohain, Ravi Dahiya and the men's and women's hockey teams, as well as other athletes touched down in Delhi on Monday.

The Tokyo Olympics came to a close on Sunday. India registered its best-ever medal haul at the Olympics in Tokyo, with one gold, two silver and four bronze.