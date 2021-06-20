The Indian cricket board (Board of Control for Cricket in India) on Sunday pledged a donation of Rs 10 crore for the training and preparations of country's Olympic-bound athletes. "BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores," the cricket board said in a tweet, as the decision was taken at the BCCI's Apex Council meeting, attended by BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. "The summer Olympics is scheduled to be held in Tokyo from 23 July to 8th August 2021. The BCCI has decided to support Indian athletes in every form and manner it can. In that spirit, based on the request received from the IOA/MYAS, the Apex Council of BCCI has decided to extend support to the Indian Olympic Association and has pledged a monetary gesture of Rs. 10 crores," BCCI said in a statement.

"Yes, BCCI will be helping out the Olympic contingent. An amount of Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

"It (fund) will be used for the preparation and other contingency purpose of our elite athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Games. The modalities of the payment will be finalised after talking to Sports ministry and Indian Olympic Association (IOA)."

The Tokyo Olympic Games will begin from July 23.

It is understood that post the departure of Li Ning as the kit sponsor, the amount donated by the BCCI will certainly help in multiple ways for the contingent in covering various costs which includes training and preparation.

"The BCCI has always believed in helping in the development of Olympic Sports and this is not the first time that a big amount is being donated," he said.