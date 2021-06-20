The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Apex Council is meeting virtually on Sunday to discuss contributing financially towards Olympic sports going into the Tokyo Olympics. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the Apex Council will discuss financially supporting the Olympic sports going into the last stage of preparations for the showpiece event. "The Apex Council is meeting this evening to discuss providing financial support to Olympic sports," the source said.

The Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Friday sanctioned javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and wrestler Vinesh Phogat's proposal to train in their respective locations in Europe till July 25, before they leave for Tokyo to compete in the Olympic Games.

Neeraj's proposal to begin training in Uppsala, Sweden, from June 21 in continuation of his stay along with his coach Klaus Bartonietz and physiotherapist in Portugal since June 6 has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 34.87 lakh.

The MOC also sanctioned the men's 65kg freestyle wrestler Bajrang Punia's proposal to engage men's U-23 World Champion Mirza Skhulukhia in the 70 kg class as an additional sparring partner in Vladikavkaz, Russia.

He is already sparring with 2019 70kg world champion David Baev. The proposal has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2.53 lakh. The government has so far spent Rs 2.06 crore on Bajrang in this Olympic cycle.

Meanwhile, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) questioned the new regulations put in place by the Japanese government which has advised Indian athletes to not physically interact with anyone from another team, delegation or country for three days on arrival.

Promoted

IOA President Narinder Batra and Secretary-General Rajeev Mehta in a letter addressed to TOCOG (Tokyo Organising Committee) have strongly opposed these "unfair and discriminatory" rules against Indian athletes.

"Athletes are allowed to arrive in the Games Village only 5 days before their event. Now 3 days will be wasted, this is the time the athletes need to be moving towards their mode to peak. Highly unfair for Indian athletes," the letter read.