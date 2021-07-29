Former Sports Minister and incumbent Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju led a series of encouraging messages on social media for boxing legend Mary Kom, who was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Mary Kom lost 2-3 to Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarterfinals of women's Fly (48-51kg) category. "Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend," wrote Rijiju in a tweet. "India is proud of you," he wrote and added, "BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you".

"We'll come back Faster, Higher, #StrongerTogether," tweeted Team India, the official handle of Indian team for the Olympics.

"Mary Kom, you win every time a young girl picks up a pair of boxing gloves!" tweeted the official handle of Tokyo2020 for India.

Businessman Harsh Goenka wrote: "This Mary is no lamb, she is a true KOMbatter. #MaryKom may have lost today but she will continue to reign our hearts. We are proud of you."

This Mary is no lamb, she is a true KOMbatter. #MaryKom may have lost today but she will continue to reign our hearts. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/9hdbB8zrck — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 29, 2021

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and RP Singh also tweeted to hail Mary Kom.

You are an inspiration for all young girls. You will be a legend forever. Congratulations on your wonderful career. #MaryKom — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 29, 2021

Sometimes even defeat doesn't matter much. #MaryKom is a legend and what a fighter and what a journey. Respect. @MangteC pic.twitter.com/KCOKMNOFX8 — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 29, 2021

Indian Premier League teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings also posted their wishes for the boxer from Manipur.

: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/kEt3iR9yOj — Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 29, 2021

"How graceful she was in defeat. She'll forever be an inspiration," wrote former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer.

Mary Kom had said before the Games that Tokyo 2020 would be her last Olympics.