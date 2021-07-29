"Always A Champion": Twitter Rallies Around Mary Kom After Tokyo Olympics Exit
Tokyo Olympics: Support poured in on social media for Indian boxing legend Mary Kom, who lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday and bowed out of the 2020 Games.
Highlights
-
Tributes poured in for legendary Mary Kom, who exited Olympics today
-
Mary Kom lost 2-3 to Colombia's Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarterfinals
-
Sportspersons and public figures among others hailed the Indian boxer
Former Sports Minister and incumbent Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju led a series of encouraging messages on social media for boxing legend Mary Kom, who was knocked out of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Mary Kom lost 2-3 to Ingrit Valencia in the pre-quarterfinals of women's Fly (48-51kg) category. "Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion! You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend," wrote Rijiju in a tweet. "India is proud of you," he wrote and added, "BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you".
Dear Mary Kom, you lost in Tokyo Olympics by just one point but for me you are always a champion!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 29, 2021
You have achieved what no other female boxer in the world has ever achieved. You are a legend. India is proud of you
BOXING & OLYMPICS will miss you @MangteC pic.twitter.com/caBe555e87
"We'll come back Faster, Higher, #StrongerTogether," tweeted Team India, the official handle of Indian team for the Olympics.
New DP: @MangteC #LegendForever— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 29, 2021
We'll come back Faster, Higher, #StrongerTogether@Olympics @Tokyo2020 @AIBA_Boxing @BFI_official pic.twitter.com/1IzHpDvb9M
"Mary Kom, you win every time a young girl picks up a pair of boxing gloves!" tweeted the official handle of Tokyo2020 for India.
Mary Kom, you win every time a young girl picks up a pair of boxing gloves!— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) July 29, 2021
Take a bow, champ! #BestOfTokyo | #UnitedByEmotion | #StrongerTogether | #Tokyo2020 @MangteC pic.twitter.com/cDuqoz0h0q
Businessman Harsh Goenka wrote: "This Mary is no lamb, she is a true KOMbatter. #MaryKom may have lost today but she will continue to reign our hearts. We are proud of you."
This Mary is no lamb, she is a true KOMbatter. #MaryKom may have lost today but she will continue to reign our hearts. We are proud of you. pic.twitter.com/9hdbB8zrck— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 29, 2021
Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan and RP Singh also tweeted to hail Mary Kom.
You are an inspiration for all young girls. You will be a legend forever. Congratulations on your wonderful career. #MaryKom— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) July 29, 2021
Sometimes even defeat doesn't matter much. #MaryKom is a legend and what a fighter and what a journey. Respect. @MangteC pic.twitter.com/KCOKMNOFX8— R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 29, 2021
Indian Premier League teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings also posted their wishes for the boxer from Manipur.
You are an inspiration #MaryKom— KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 29, 2021
is proud of you@MangteC #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/ZQgLS1ScZP
.@MangteC will continue to win every time someone picks up#WhistleforIndia #Olympics #WhistlePodu— Chennai Super Kings - Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) July 29, 2021
: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/kEt3iR9yOj
"How graceful she was in defeat. She'll forever be an inspiration," wrote former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer.
@MangteCHow graceful she was in defeat. She'll forever be an inspiration. #GOAT #Olympics #TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/li1rTkhbl0— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 29, 2021
Mary Kom had said before the Games that Tokyo 2020 would be her last Olympics.