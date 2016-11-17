 
don't
miss
All Sports
Olympics 2016
Athletics

Sprinter Dharambir Singh Handed Eight-Year Ban For Doping

Updated: 17 November 2016 16:04 IST

Dharambir Singh, a 200-metre runner, returned positive for an anabolic steroid in an in-competition test conducted by the NADA during the Indian Grand Prix Meet in Bengaluru on July 11

Sprinter Dharambir Singh Handed Eight-Year Ban For Doping
Dharambir Singh had clocked 20.45 secs in 200m during an Olympics qualification event. © Twitter

New Delhi:

Haryana sprinter Dharambir Singh, who was barred from representing India at the Rio Olympics for failing a dope test, has been slapped an eight-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The 200-metre runner had returned positive for an anabolic steroid in an in-competition test conducted by the NADA during the Indian Grand Prix Meet in Bengaluru on July 11.

Since this was his second dope-related offence, the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has handed him a lengthier ban of eight years.

"Dharambir has been handed an eight year ban by the NADA panel since this was his second offence. NADA has intimated the ban on Dharambir to IAAF and WADA," a top source told PTI.

The 27-year-old Haryana-lad was earlier stripped of his gold medal won in 100m race during the National Inter-State Championships in 2012 for evading a mandatory dope test.

With the eight-year ban slapped on him, Dharambir's career is now as good as over.

Dharambir had breached the 200m Olympics entry standard of 20.50 secs by clocking 20.45 secs -- a national record --in the fourth Indian Grand Prix in Bengaluru on July 11, the last day of qualification, which was hastily arranged by the Athletics Federation of India to give the athletes a chance to make it to the Rio Games.

His impressive timing had, however, raised suspicions in some quarters as he has been erratic in his performance for some time and has been training outside the national camp in Rohtak with his personal coach.

Topics : Olympics 2016 Athletics
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Dharambir Singh banned for eight years for doping
  • He was barred from representing India at the Rio Olympics
  • The 200-metre runner had returned positive for an anabolic steroid
Related Articles
Man Charged With Murder in Death of Sprinter Tyson Gay's Daughter
Man Charged With Murder in Death of Sprinter Tyson Gay's Daughter
McLaren Report On Russian Doping 'Political Act': Yelena Isinbayeva
McLaren Report On Russian Doping 'Political Act': Yelena Isinbayeva
More Than 1,000 Russian Athletes in 'Institutionalised' Doping - McLaren Report
More Than 1,000 Russian Athletes in 'Institutionalised' Doping - McLaren Report
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.