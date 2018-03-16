When And Where To Watch, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 6th T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 6th match of the Nidahas Trophy - T20I tri-nation series. Read all about live coverage and match action from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 16.
Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to rise to the occasion when they face each other in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Friday. While Bangladesh will get the services of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka will still have to go in the match without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title-clash on Sunday. Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week.
When will the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?
The 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played on March 16.
Where will the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh be played?
The 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh live?
The 6th match of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh start?
The live broadcast of the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the 6th T20I of Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.