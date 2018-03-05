When And Where To Watch, India vs Sri Lanka, Nidahas Trophy 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch India vs Sri Lanka, 1st match of the Nidahas Trophy - T20I tri-nation series. Read all about live coverage and match action from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 6.
Team India's emerging talent will be put to test in the upcoming three-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka beginning on Tuesday. A number of senior team members and established stars are missing from the 15-member India squad. Rohit Sharma-led India enter the tournament against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh as favourites, but must cope without big names like Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Selectors opted to rest the star pair for the short-format series and instead experiment with fresh faces. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and rookie paceman Mohammed Siraj, 23, are being given the opportunity to gain international experience. The first match of the tournament will see favourites India take on hosts Sri Lanka on Tuesday evening.
When will the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be played on March 6.
Where will the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka be played?
The 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka live?
The 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.
What time does the live coverage of the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka start?
The live broadcast of the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the 1st T20I of Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.