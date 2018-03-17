When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy Final, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
How to watch India vs Bangladesh, Final of the Nidahas Trophy - T20I tri-nation series. Read all about live coverage and match action from R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on March 18.
Fresh from a thrilling win in their last league game against hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have their tails up as they prepare to take on a confident India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. In what was a virtual semi-final against the Islanders on Friday, Bangladesh pulled off a brilliant two-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the final over, which was marred by ugly scenes following the on-field umpires' failure to call the second delivery of the over a no-ball for height. Bangladesh's intent shows that they are eager to win this tournament and have not come here to make up the numbers which India will be well aware of, considering their consistent rise in the shortest format of the game. Going into Sunday's final, India with a second-string team minus regular captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will hope their skipper Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and replicate his form in their previous encounter against the same opposition on Wednesday.
When will the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?
The final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played on March 18.
Where will the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh be played?
The final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be played at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
How do I watch the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh live?
The final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will be broadcast live on DSport (English commentary). Hindi commentary will be available on Rishtey Cineplex/HD.
What time does the live coverage of the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh start?
The live broadcast of the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh will start at 7:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh online?
Live scores, updates and analysis for the final of Nidahas Trophy between India and Bangladesh can be followed on sports.ndtv.com.