When And Where To Watch, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy 2nd T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Team will look to put their campaign back on track after their shock loss to Sri Lanka when they take on an unpredictable Bangladesh in the second match of the Nidahas Twenty20 Trophy on Thursday. Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India by five wickets in the opening match of the tournament. The home team's surprise victory has also spiced up the tournament, which was expected to be dominated by India. Defending a decent 174 for five, the inexperienced bowling attack did not have an answer to Perera's relentless aggression. Yuvzendra Chahal, the only frontline spinner in the eleven, too was not spared. How skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan start will always be important for India's chances but against Bangladesh, they would like to score more in the death overs than they did against Sri Lanka. Rohit is not expected to make many changes in the eleven but Axar Patel, who is the most experienced spinner in the squad, might get to bowl alongside Chahal. Facing Bangladesh in the shortest format has always been challenging for India and it will be no different on Thursday.