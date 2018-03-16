Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 6th T20: Kusal Perera Fifty Takes Sri Lanka Past 100

Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to rise to the occasion when they face each other in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. While Bangladesh will get the services of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka will still have to go in the match without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)
Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.
20:20 IST: SIX! Thisara Perera clobbers Mustafizur for back-to-back two maximums.
20:15 IST: Sri Lanka 109/5 after 15 overs. Kusal Perera fifty takes Sri Lanka past 100.
20:10 IST: Trivia -- Kusal Perera, with 5 fifties against Bangladesh, now has the most 50+ scores versus an opponent in T20Is. Kohli (vs Aus & SL), Dilshan (vs WI), Gayle (vs Aus), Guptill (vs Pak), Shahzad (vs Ire) and Pietersen (vs Pak) are joint-second with four half-centuries.
1000 T20I runs for KJP! SL 90/5 (14.0 Ovs) CRR: 6.43
20:03 IST: Six and Four! Kusal Perera is taking the attack to the opposition. First the big heave straight down the ground and then cuts a short ball over point for a fine boundary.
19:56 IST: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Kusal Perera off Rubel Hossain.
19:52 IST: Sri Lanka 53/5 after 10 overs.
Sri Lanka are 53/5 after 10 overs.
19:45 IST: Thisara Perera is the new man in.
19:44 IST: OUT! Mehidy Hasan gets his first wicket as Jeevan Mendis departs. Sri Lanka 41/5 in 8.1 overs.
19:40 IST: After 7 overs, Sri Lanka 36/4.
19:32 IST: OUT! Dasun Shanaka departs for a first-ball duck. Sri Lanka, 32/4, are in big big trouble.
WICKET! Mustafizur gets his second! Shanaka gone for 0. Sri Lanka are 32/4 in 5.4 overs.
19:30 IST: OUT! A terrible mix-up in the middle leads to a run-out. Tharanga departs for 5. Sri Lanka 31/1 in 5.2 overs.
19:25 IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Mehidy Hasan, Tharanga slams it for a boundary.
19:22 IST: Upul Tharanga is the new man in.
19:21 IST: OUT! Short delivery from Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Mendis pulls the ball straight to Soumya Sarkar at mid-wicket.
WICKET! Mustafizur strikes! K Mendis gone for 11. Sri Lanka are 22/1 in 4 overs.
19:12 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera, the new man in, starts off with a boundary on the off-side. Short and wide, Kusal Mendis frees his arms and slams the ball towards the boundary ropes.
19:11 IST: WICKET! Shakib al Hasan strikes, Sri Lanka lose Gunathilaka for 4.
WICKET! Shakib strikes in his second over, Gunathilaka gone for 4.
19:10 IST: FOUR! Two back-to-back boundaries for Sri Lanka after a slow start.
19:04 IST: Sri Lanka 3/0 after the first over.
19:00 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis are opening the batting for Sri Lanka. Shakib al Hasan is opening the bowling for Bangladesh.
18:55 IST: Both teams are on the ground for their respective national anthems.
18:36 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam
18:30 IST: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan wins toss, elects to bowl.
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka.
18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
The home side will rely on the batting efforts of Kusal Mendis, who has been in good form, along with Kusal Perera, Upul Tharanga and skipper Thisara Perera. Bangladesh will be aiming for more consistency from their top-order which delivered in one game but disappointed in a couple of other matches against India.