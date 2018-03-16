Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 6th T20: Kusal Perera Fifty Takes Sri Lanka Past 100

Live Cricket Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: The match will be played at Colombo.

Hosts Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would expect their batsmen to rise to the occasion when they face each other in a virtual semi-final of the Nidahas Twenty20 tri-series in Colombo on Thursday. While Bangladesh will get the services of their all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, Sri Lanka will still have to go in the match without their regular skipper Dinesh Chandimal, who is serving a two-match suspension. Shakib had missed the previous matches of the series due to a finger injury. The winner will play India in the title clash on Sunday. (Live Scorecard)

Both teams have two points with a victory each. Sri Lanka had surprised India in the tournament-opener while Bangladesh convincingly chased down a massive target of 215, set by the hosts, last week. In case of a washout, Sri Lanka will proceed to the final, courtesy their better net run-rate. Save last week's defeat, Sri Lanka's recent record against Bangladesh has been impressive. They beat Bangladesh in an away Test and in a T20 series apart from winning the final of the ODI tri-series, which also involved Zimbabwe.

Catch live updates of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh straight from Colombo:

20:20 IST: SIX! Thisara Perera clobbers Mustafizur for back-to-back two maximums.

20:15 IST: Sri Lanka 109/5 after 15 overs. Kusal Perera fifty takes Sri Lanka past 100.

20:10 IST: Trivia -- Kusal Perera, with 5 fifties against Bangladesh, now has the most 50+ scores versus an opponent in T20Is. Kohli (vs Aus & SL), Dilshan (vs WI), Gayle (vs Aus), Guptill (vs Pak), Shahzad (vs Ire) and Pietersen (vs Pak) are joint-second with four half-centuries.

20:03 IST: Six and Four! Kusal Perera is taking the attack to the opposition. First the big heave straight down the ground and then cuts a short ball over point for a fine boundary.

19:56 IST: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Kusal Perera off Rubel Hossain.

19:52 IST: Sri Lanka 53/5 after 10 overs.

19:45 IST: Thisara Perera is the new man in.

19:44 IST: OUT! Mehidy Hasan gets his first wicket as Jeevan Mendis departs. Sri Lanka 41/5 in 8.1 overs.

19:40 IST: After 7 overs, Sri Lanka 36/4.

19:32 IST: OUT! Dasun Shanaka departs for a first-ball duck. Sri Lanka, 32/4, are in big big trouble.

WICKET! Mustafizur gets his second! Shanaka gone for 0. Sri Lanka are 32/4 in 5.4 overs.

19:30 IST: OUT! A terrible mix-up in the middle leads to a run-out. Tharanga departs for 5. Sri Lanka 31/1 in 5.2 overs.

19:25 IST: FOUR! Short and wide from Mehidy Hasan, Tharanga slams it for a boundary.

19:22 IST: Upul Tharanga is the new man in.

19:21 IST: OUT! Short delivery from Mustafizur Rahman, Kusal Mendis pulls the ball straight to Soumya Sarkar at mid-wicket.

WICKET! Mustafizur strikes! K Mendis gone for 11. Sri Lanka are 22/1 in 4 overs.

19:12 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera, the new man in, starts off with a boundary on the off-side. Short and wide, Kusal Mendis frees his arms and slams the ball towards the boundary ropes.

19:11 IST: WICKET! Shakib al Hasan strikes, Sri Lanka lose Gunathilaka for 4.

19:10 IST: FOUR! Two back-to-back boundaries for Sri Lanka after a slow start.

19:04 IST: Sri Lanka 3/0 after the first over.

19:00 IST: Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis are opening the batting for Sri Lanka. Shakib al Hasan is opening the bowling for Bangladesh.

18:55 IST: Both teams are on the ground for their respective national anthems.

18:36 IST: Playing XI for both the teams.

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Amila Aponso, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:30 IST: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan wins toss, elects to bowl.

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka.

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.