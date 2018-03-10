Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Rahim Keeps Bangladesh In Hunt

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka will aim to continue their domination.

Half-centuries from opener Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera powered Sri Lanka to 214 for six against Bangladesh in the third Twenty20 international of the Nidahas tri-series in Colombo on Saturday. Mendis, who hit 57 and Perera, who top-scored with 74, put together a crucial 85-run stand for the second wicket to give the hosts an imposing total after being put into bat first. Skipper Mahmudullah got Mendis out with his off-spin as he struck twice in his very first over to try and check Sri Lanka's surge. But the left-handed Perera continued to pulverise the Bangladesh attack to hit his second successive fifty. He smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during his 48-ball blitz. Upul Tharanga also played a useful cameo during his unbeaten 15-ball 32. Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh 3rd T20I, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

22:50 IST: WICKET! Bangladesh lose Sabbir Rahman for a duck. He is run out. Bangladesh 198/5, need 17 off 9 balls.

22:47 IST: 8 runs off Chameer's over. Bangladesh need 19 runs off 12 balls.

22:45 IST: WICKET! Chameera removes Mahmudullah for 20 runs. Bangladesh 193/4, need 22 more runs off 15 balls.

22:42 IST: FIFTY! Mushfiqur Rahim scores his 3rd half-century. Bangladesh 192/3, need 23 runs to win in 17 balls.

22:37 IST: SIX! Rahim smashes Mendis between mid-wicket and long on. Bangladesh need 30 off 20 balls.

22:33 IST: FOUR! Mahmudullah sends Perera towards backward square leg for a boundary. Bangladesh need 40 in 24 balls.

22:33 IST: SIX! Mahmudullah smashes Perera towards long on for a six. It's a NO BALL. Free hit coming up.

22:26 IST: Rahim guides Pradeep towards third man for a boundary. Bangladesh 157/3, need 58 more runs to win off 30 balls.

22:23 IST: WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep removes Soumya Sarkar for 24 runs. Bangladesh 151/3, need 64 more runs off 34 balls

22:13 IST: SIX! Rahim leans forward and smashes the ball towards backward square leg. Excellent shot from him. Bangladesh 134/2, need 81 off 44 balls.

22:10 IST: FOUR! A maximum is followed with a boundary by Rahim. Bangladesh 127/2, need 88 off 48 balls.

22:08 IST: SIX! Rahim stays back and cuts the ball over deep backward point for a maximum. Well connected shot.

22:01 IST: FOUR! Reverse sweep from Rahim. The ball races towards backward point. Bangladesh 110/2, need 105 more runs to win off 55 balls.

21:56 IST: WICKET! Thisara Perera dismisses Tamim Iqbal for 47 runs. Bangladesh 100/2, need 115 more runs off 63 balls

21:45 IST: FOUR! Tamim Iqbal hits Gunathilaka for back-to-back boundaries. Bangladesh 84/1, need 131 more runs to win in 78 balls.

21:40 IST: WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep ends Litos Das' stay at 43 runs. Bangladesh 74/1, need 141 more runs off 85 balls

21:39 IST: SIX! Fifth six from Litos Das. What a hit from him. Bangladesh 74/0, need 141 off 86 balls.

21:33 IST: SIX! Liton Das smashes fourth maximum of his innings. What a shot from him. Bangladesh 61/0, need 154 more to win in 93 balls.

21:32 IST: 50 comes up for Bangladesh. They need 161 more to win in 94 balls

21:19 IST: SIX! Liton Das smashes Dananjaya between mid wicket and long on. Bangladesh 16/0 in 1.5 overs.

21:13 IST: Welcome back! Bangladesh openers are set for the mammoth chase. Chameera will open the attack for the hosts.

20:58 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur removes Thisara Perera for a duck. Sri Lanka 206/6 in 19.4 overs.

20:53 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman ends Kusal Perera's stay at 74 runs. What a knock from the Sri Lankan. Sri Lanka 205/5 in 19.2 overs.

20:47 IST: SIX! Kusal Perera smashes Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket for a huge one. Sri Lanka 190/4 in 18.2 overs.

20:43 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera moves to 66 with a sweep shot off Hasan. Excellent stuff from the Sri Lankan. Sri Lanka 183/4 in 17.3 overs.

20:42 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera smashes Hasan toward square leg for a boundary.

20:39 IST: SIX! Just a flick of the wrists from Tharanga. What a shot. Rubel isn't happy with this shot.

20:38 IST: FOUR! Upul Thranga sends Rubel for a boundary.

20:31 IST: WICKET! Taskin Ahmed dismisses Dinesh Chandimal for 2 runs. Sri Lanka 150/4 in 15 overs.

20:27 IST: FIFTY! Kusal Perera scores his 9th half-century. Sri Lanka 147/3 in 14.1 overs.

20:22 IST: WICKET! Mahmudullah ends Kusal Mendis'stay at 57 runs. Sri Lanka 141/2 in 13.2 overs

20:20 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendia leans forward and slaps the ball towards deep mid wicket for a huge six.

20:18 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perea guides Sarkar towards fine leg.

20:17 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera moves to 42 with a boundary off Soumya Sarkar.

20:13 IST: FIFTY! Kusal Mendis scores his third half-century. Sri Lanka 119/1 in 11.3 overs

20:10 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendis stays back and smashes the ball over mid on region.

20:08 IST: FOUR! Perera does ti again. This time he hit a boundary. 50-run stand comes up between Perera and Mendis.

20:07 IST: SIX! Kusal Perera smashes Hasan for a mighty six. What a shot from him.

20:02 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendis leans forward and crashes the ball towards backward square leg for a maximum. What a shot from him. Sri Lanka 93/1 in 9.2 overs.

19:49 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera hits over the bowler's head this time. Shot with full of confidence. Sri Lanka 70/1 in 6 overs.

19:48 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera sends Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. What a shot from him. Sri Lanka 66/1 in 5.3 overs.

19:47 IST: 5 overs gone! Sri Lanka 62/1. Mendis 26*, Perera 1*

19:45 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis sends Mustafizur towards long off for a boundary. Sri Lanka 62/1 in 5 overs.

19:42 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur castles Danushka Gunathilaka for 26 runs. Sri Lanka 56/1 in 4.3 overs.

19:40 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Mustafizur. Gunathilaka stays back and pulls the ball towards square leg for a boundary.

19:39 IST: 22 runs off Taskin Ahmed's second over.

19:37 IST: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 3.5 overs. Gunathilaka 21*, Mendis 22*

19:32 IST: SIX! Stand and deliver. Kusal Mendis picks the ball nicely and sends it towards long on.

19:27 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka picks the ball and pulls it towards backward square leg. Excellent shot from the Sri Lankan batsman. Sri Lanka 28/0 in 2.2 overs.

19:26 IST: 11 runs off Mustafizur's over. Sri Lanka 24/0 in 2 overs.

19:25 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka smashes the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary.

19:20 IST: SIX! What a shot. Kusal Mendis waits till the end, uses the pace and guides the ball towards fine leg for a six. Sri Lanka 13/0 in 1 over.

19:17 IST: FOUR! First boundary of Sri Lanka innings. Kusal Mendis gets a thick inside edge and the ball races towards fine leg boundary.

19:12 IST: Sri Lanka openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis are making their way to the middle. Bangladesh team have formed a huddle. Taskin Ahmed will open the attack for Bangladesh.

18:51 IST: Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk/captain), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:43 IST: TOSS: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh elect to field, Both teams are playing unchanged sides. #HeroNidahasTrophy #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/TAQ30r68PT — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) March 10, 2018

Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the third match of Nidahas Trophy 2018.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/CJuI8cznhW — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 10, 2018

18:38 IST: Covers are coming off. Toss at 6:45 PM

18:34 IST: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Colombo.

18:20 IST: Bad news! Covers are on due to rain. Toss will be delayed.

Covers are on due to rain at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/CLvR3aVGYT — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 10, 2018

18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the third Twenty20 International of the Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.