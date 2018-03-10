Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 3rd T20I: Rahim Keeps Bangladesh In Hunt
Live Score, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Half-centuries from opener Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera powered Sri Lanka to 214 for six against Bangladesh in the third Twenty20 international of the Nidahas tri-series in Colombo on Saturday.
Half-centuries from opener Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera powered Sri Lanka to 214 for six against Bangladesh in the third Twenty20 international of the Nidahas tri-series in Colombo on Saturday. Mendis, who hit 57 and Perera, who top-scored with 74, put together a crucial 85-run stand for the second wicket to give the hosts an imposing total after being put into bat first. Skipper Mahmudullah got Mendis out with his off-spin as he struck twice in his very first over to try and check Sri Lanka's surge. But the left-handed Perera continued to pulverise the Bangladesh attack to hit his second successive fifty. He smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during his 48-ball blitz. Upul Tharanga also played a useful cameo during his unbeaten 15-ball 32. Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Live Score
Live Updates Between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh 3rd T20I, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
22:50 IST: WICKET! Bangladesh lose Sabbir Rahman for a duck. He is run out. Bangladesh 198/5, need 17 off 9 balls.
22:47 IST: 8 runs off Chameer's over. Bangladesh need 19 runs off 12 balls.
22:45 IST: WICKET! Chameera removes Mahmudullah for 20 runs. Bangladesh 193/4, need 22 more runs off 15 balls.
22:42 IST: FIFTY! Mushfiqur Rahim scores his 3rd half-century. Bangladesh 192/3, need 23 runs to win in 17 balls.
22:37 IST: SIX! Rahim smashes Mendis between mid-wicket and long on. Bangladesh need 30 off 20 balls.
22:33 IST: FOUR! Mahmudullah sends Perera towards backward square leg for a boundary. Bangladesh need 40 in 24 balls.
22:33 IST: SIX! Mahmudullah smashes Perera towards long on for a six. It's a NO BALL. Free hit coming up.
22:26 IST: Rahim guides Pradeep towards third man for a boundary. Bangladesh 157/3, need 58 more runs to win off 30 balls.
22:23 IST: WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep removes Soumya Sarkar for 24 runs. Bangladesh 151/3, need 64 more runs off 34 balls
22:13 IST: SIX! Rahim leans forward and smashes the ball towards backward square leg. Excellent shot from him. Bangladesh 134/2, need 81 off 44 balls.
22:10 IST: FOUR! A maximum is followed with a boundary by Rahim. Bangladesh 127/2, need 88 off 48 balls.
22:08 IST: SIX! Rahim stays back and cuts the ball over deep backward point for a maximum. Well connected shot.
22:01 IST: FOUR! Reverse sweep from Rahim. The ball races towards backward point. Bangladesh 110/2, need 105 more runs to win off 55 balls.
21:56 IST: WICKET! Thisara Perera dismisses Tamim Iqbal for 47 runs. Bangladesh 100/2, need 115 more runs off 63 balls
21:45 IST: FOUR! Tamim Iqbal hits Gunathilaka for back-to-back boundaries. Bangladesh 84/1, need 131 more runs to win in 78 balls.
21:40 IST: WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep ends Litos Das' stay at 43 runs. Bangladesh 74/1, need 141 more runs off 85 balls
21:39 IST: SIX! Fifth six from Litos Das. What a hit from him. Bangladesh 74/0, need 141 off 86 balls.
21:33 IST: SIX! Liton Das smashes fourth maximum of his innings. What a shot from him. Bangladesh 61/0, need 154 more to win in 93 balls.
21:32 IST: 50 comes up for Bangladesh. They need 161 more to win in 94 balls
21:19 IST: SIX! Liton Das smashes Dananjaya between mid wicket and long on. Bangladesh 16/0 in 1.5 overs.
21:13 IST: Welcome back! Bangladesh openers are set for the mammoth chase. Chameera will open the attack for the hosts.
21:02 IST: Sri Lanka 214/6 in 20 overs
Kusal Perera 74
Kusal Mendis 57
Mustafizur 3/48
20:58 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur removes Thisara Perera for a duck. Sri Lanka 206/6 in 19.4 overs.
20:53 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman ends Kusal Perera's stay at 74 runs. What a knock from the Sri Lankan. Sri Lanka 205/5 in 19.2 overs.
20:47 IST: SIX! Kusal Perera smashes Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket for a huge one. Sri Lanka 190/4 in 18.2 overs.
20:43 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera moves to 66 with a sweep shot off Hasan. Excellent stuff from the Sri Lankan. Sri Lanka 183/4 in 17.3 overs.
20:42 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera smashes Hasan toward square leg for a boundary.
20:39 IST: SIX! Just a flick of the wrists from Tharanga. What a shot. Rubel isn't happy with this shot.
20:38 IST: FOUR! Upul Thranga sends Rubel for a boundary.
20:31 IST: WICKET! Taskin Ahmed dismisses Dinesh Chandimal for 2 runs. Sri Lanka 150/4 in 15 overs.
20:27 IST: FIFTY! Kusal Perera scores his 9th half-century. Sri Lanka 147/3 in 14.1 overs.
20:22 IST: WICKET! Mahmudullah ends Kusal Mendis'stay at 57 runs. Sri Lanka 141/2 in 13.2 overs
20:20 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendia leans forward and slaps the ball towards deep mid wicket for a huge six.
20:18 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perea guides Sarkar towards fine leg.
20:17 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera moves to 42 with a boundary off Soumya Sarkar.
20:13 IST: FIFTY! Kusal Mendis scores his third half-century. Sri Lanka 119/1 in 11.3 overs
20:10 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendis stays back and smashes the ball over mid on region.
20:08 IST: FOUR! Perera does ti again. This time he hit a boundary. 50-run stand comes up between Perera and Mendis.
20:07 IST: SIX! Kusal Perera smashes Hasan for a mighty six. What a shot from him.
20:02 IST: SIX! Kusal Mendis leans forward and crashes the ball towards backward square leg for a maximum. What a shot from him. Sri Lanka 93/1 in 9.2 overs.
19:49 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera hits over the bowler's head this time. Shot with full of confidence. Sri Lanka 70/1 in 6 overs.
19:48 IST: FOUR! Kusal Perera sends Rubel Hossain towards deep mid wicket for a boundary. What a shot from him. Sri Lanka 66/1 in 5.3 overs.
19:47 IST: 5 overs gone! Sri Lanka 62/1. Mendis 26*, Perera 1*
19:45 IST: FOUR! Kusal Mendis sends Mustafizur towards long off for a boundary. Sri Lanka 62/1 in 5 overs.
19:42 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur castles Danushka Gunathilaka for 26 runs. Sri Lanka 56/1 in 4.3 overs.
19:40 IST: FOUR! Short ball from Mustafizur. Gunathilaka stays back and pulls the ball towards square leg for a boundary.
19:39 IST: 22 runs off Taskin Ahmed's second over.
19:37 IST: 50 comes up for Sri Lanka in 3.5 overs. Gunathilaka 21*, Mendis 22*
19:32 IST: SIX! Stand and deliver. Kusal Mendis picks the ball nicely and sends it towards long on.
19:27 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka picks the ball and pulls it towards backward square leg. Excellent shot from the Sri Lankan batsman. Sri Lanka 28/0 in 2.2 overs.
19:26 IST: 11 runs off Mustafizur's over. Sri Lanka 24/0 in 2 overs.
19:25 IST: FOUR! Gunathilaka smashes the ball towards sweeper cover region for a boundary.
19:20 IST: SIX! What a shot. Kusal Mendis waits till the end, uses the pace and guides the ball towards fine leg for a six. Sri Lanka 13/0 in 1 over.
19:17 IST: FOUR! First boundary of Sri Lanka innings. Kusal Mendis gets a thick inside edge and the ball races towards fine leg boundary.
19:12 IST: Sri Lanka openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis are making their way to the middle. Bangladesh team have formed a huddle. Taskin Ahmed will open the attack for Bangladesh.
18:51 IST: Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal (wk/captain), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep
Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (captain), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam
18:43 IST: TOSS: Unchanged Bangladesh opt to field against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh elect to field, Both teams are playing unchanged sides. #HeroNidahasTrophy #SLvBAN pic.twitter.com/TAQ30r68PT— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) March 10, 2018
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the third match of Nidahas Trophy 2018.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/CJuI8cznhW— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 10, 2018
18:38 IST: Covers are coming off. Toss at 6:45 PM
18:34 IST: Toss delayed due to wet outfield in Colombo.
18:20 IST: Bad news! Covers are on due to rain. Toss will be delayed.
Covers are on due to rain at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.#BANvSL pic.twitter.com/CLvR3aVGYT— Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 10, 2018
18:15 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage from the third Twenty20 International of the Nidahas Trophy between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, are under the pump after a string of losses. The batsmen have not been able to rotate the strike enough in the middle overs, stopping them from putting up competitive scores. The absence of star player and captain Shakib Al Hasan is bound to hurt them.