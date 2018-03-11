Watch: Mushfiqur Rahim Celebrates Bangladesh's Win Over Sri Lanka With A 'Nagin' Dance

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim played a memorable knock to help his team beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the Nihadas Trophy's 3rd T20I on Saturday. The right-hander scored an unbeaten 72 off 35 balls as Bangladesh chased down the target of 215 with 2 balls to spare. Mushfiqur was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. The 30-year-old struck 4 sixes and 5 boundaries in a display of high-quality batting under pressure. Mushfiqur complimented his knock with an equally memorable celebration, which many fans described as a 'Nagin dance'. On hitting the winning runs, Mushfiqur couldn't control his emotions as jumped, screamed, fist-pumped and broke into a little gig.
Oh, this was the actual planned celebration had they won against India in 2016 ????.— Chetan Sameer (@chetansameer) March 10, 2018
Well played! Great innings. #Mushfiqur #Rahim #SlvsBan #BanvsSL pic.twitter.com/zWtap1FmVj
Mushfiqur's victory celebration delighted the fans.
Mushfiqur Rahim's Naagin Dance after winning is the most hilarious thing I have never seen on a cricket field...????— Sharvari Gaikwad (@SharvariGaikwa1) March 11, 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim to play the main character in the Indian drama serial Naagin. ?? https://t.co/scaWk7D3LH— Farhan (@Fazly2013) March 11, 2018
Mushfiqur's naagin dance just won my heart. The #NidahasTrophy2018 just got interesting!— debodipta paul (@debodipta_paul) March 10, 2018
Mushfiqur Rahim's NAGIN DANCE FTW! ??— Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 10, 2018
"To be honest, from the beginning we thought we could win. Tamim and Liton gave us a good start. Then Mushy was outstanding," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said after the win.
"It was amazing to see and good inspiration for us."
Apart from Rahim, openers Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) chipped in with valuable runs in Bangladesh's famous win.
After the first round of matches, all three teams have one win each under their belt.