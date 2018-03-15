Washington Sundar Says Off-Spinners Are As Effective As Wrist-Spinners

Washington Sundar, with his razor-sharp display, has emerged as India's find of the tournament in the ongoing Nidahas Trophy Tri-series being played in Sri Lanka. The 18-year-old spinner is now the leading wicket-taker in the series with seven scalps to his name, including three against Bangladesh on Wednesday, and has turned out to be the most economical bowler in the tournament with an impressive economy rate of 5.87 runs an over. The Tamil Nadu bowler bowled 11 of his 16 overs in the powerplays and admitted that it is a challenge for a spinner to bowl with field restrictions, but the key to success is to face those challenges and overcome them.

"It is definitely a challenging thing but that is what you play cricket for. When you get an opportunity to represent your country you need to face those challenges. When you win those challenges you get a lot of satisfaction," he said.

"I have to admit that I am very fortunate I have got this skill. It's more of reading the batsman's mind, especially in the powerplays because every six balls, they will be looking to hit you out. So it's important to read the mind.

"I myself being a batsman to an extent I can at least suspect what he is thinking or where he is going to hit me," Sundar said at the post-match press conference last night after India beat Bangladesh by 17 runs to seal their place in Sunday's final.

Asked about the mantra behind his success while bowling in the powerplay periods, Sundar said, "I play a lot of league games back home. A couple of years back, we played a tournament. I used to bowl two in the powerplay and two in the death overs which was difficult. These things helped me to get better as a cricketer."

"It's a very good feeling when you bowl under 6 every day," Sundar said.

"It was very important for me and Chahal to bowl well. Our 8 overs were very important. Mine and Chahal's four overs were very crucial and both us bowled well.

"It is not an easy wicket to defend any kind of totals. You saw them (Bangladesh) chasing down 215 odd runs. So we had our plans," he added.

"If you see over the years off-spinners have always been effective in all formats. It's an important skill, as good as wrist spin. It's all about reading the wicket, having good skills, it's all about improving every day. It's important to keep working hard no matter what skill you have," he said.

With three wins in the tournament, India have made it to the final and will play the winner of Friday's match on March 18. Sundar feels that the Men in Blue will win the Nidahas Trophy if they play to their potential on Sunday.

"If we could play to our potential if we could play to our strength if we could have another good day definitely we will win the tournament," he signed off.