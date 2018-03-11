Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Sings A Kishore Kumar Classic Ahead Of Fourth T20I

Suresh Raina made his India comeback in the recently-concluded Twenty20 International series against South Africa and the left-hander justified his selection with some impressive knocks. Due to his notable performances, Raina earned a place in the ongoing T20I Nidahas Trophy Tri-series in Sri Lanka. Raina, who scored just one run in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka, scored 28 in India's win against Bangladesh in the second match of the tournament. Ahead of the fourth T20I match against the Islanders on Monday, Raina entertained his teammates by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar.

Raina sang "Ye shaam mastani..madhosh kiye jaye" and was accompanied by two guitarists and a Conga drummer.

VIDEO: You've seen him on the field, but ever seen him SING a Kishore Kumar classic? Presenting - @ImRaina the SINGER #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/yhvRwmbnDd pic.twitter.com/llB03VW4fH — BCCI (@BCCI) March 11, 2018

Raina's love for music is known to most of his fans. The left-hander has made a mark in Bollywood too.

The southpaw lent his voice to the song - "Tu Mili Sab Mila", in the Bollywood movie Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Raina became the third Indian cricketer to hit 50 sixes in T20Is. Raina reached the landmark during the second T20I against Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.