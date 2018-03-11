 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Sings A Kishore Kumar Classic Ahead Of Fourth T20I

Updated: 11 March 2018 19:19 IST

Ahead of the fourth T20I match against the Islanders on Monday, Raina entertained his teammates by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar.

Nidahas Trophy: Suresh Raina Sings A Kishore Kumar Classic Ahead Of Fourth T20I
Raina entertained his teammates by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar. © BCCI

Suresh Raina made his India comeback in the recently-concluded Twenty20 International series against South Africa and the left-hander justified his selection with some impressive knocks. Due to his notable performances, Raina earned a place in the ongoing T20I Nidahas Trophy Tri-series in Sri Lanka. Raina, who scored just one run in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka, scored 28 in India's win against Bangladesh in the second match of the tournament. Ahead of the fourth T20I match against the Islanders on Monday, Raina entertained his teammates by singing a classic of legendary Bollywood singer Kishore Kumar.

Raina sang "Ye shaam mastani..madhosh kiye jaye" and was accompanied by two guitarists and a Conga drummer.

Raina's love for music is known to most of his fans. The left-hander has made a mark in Bollywood too.

The southpaw lent his voice to the song - "Tu Mili Sab Mila", in the Bollywood movie Meeruthiya Gangsters.

Raina became the third Indian cricketer to hit 50 sixes in T20Is. Raina reached the landmark during the second T20I against Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament.

India's Yuvraj Singh is on top of the Indian list with 74 sixes while Rohit Sharma is at the second spot with 69 sixes.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Suresh Raina Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Suresh Raina scored just one run in the opening T20I against Sri Lanka
  • Raina scored 28 runs in India's win against Bangladesh
  • Raina's love for music is known to most of his fans
Related Articles
International Women
International Women's Day: Virender Sehwag, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh Post Special Messages
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
MS Dhoni Gets Lower Grade In New BCCI Player Contracts; Mohammed Shami Left Out
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Off To Sri Lanka For Tri-Series. See Pics
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Rohit Sharma-Led Team India Off To Sri Lanka For Tri-Series. See Pics
Nidahas Trophy 2018: India Aim T20 Success In Sri Lanka Tri-Series Sans Big Guns
Nidahas Trophy 2018: India Aim T20 Success In Sri Lanka Tri-Series Sans Big Guns
Suresh Raina Shares An Adorable Picture With Daughter Gracia, Twitter Loves It
Suresh Raina Shares An Adorable Picture With Daughter Gracia, Twitter Loves It
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.