Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Learn From Their Mistakes

Updated: 06 March 2018 23:51 IST

Rohit Sharma also said that the batsmen could have stretched the target towards the end.

Rohit Sharma is the stand-in skipper of India for the tri-series in Sri Lanka © AFP

Indian captain Rohit Sharma believes his players will learn from their mistakes after losing the opening game against Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday in Colombo. Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped Sri Lanka beat India. After the Indian batsmen put up a decent target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered the bowlers all around the park. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) and Washington Sundar (2/28) provided the crucial breakthroughs to control the run flow. Towards the end, Dasun Shanaka (15 not out) and Thisara Perera (22 not out) played sensibly and helped their team clinch the match.

"A lot of credit must go to Sri Lanka, to their whole batting group. I'm sure we will learn from our mistakes," Rohit said after the match. Rohit also said that the batsmen could have stretched the target towards the end.

"I think it was a par score, definitely something we could have defended. We could have accelerated a bit more towards the end. It was a decent wicket," he said.

"We all know on a wicket like that you need your batting as strong as possible. Our squad is well equipped with plenty of all-rounders and that offers the balance to the side," he added.

Commenting on the new-look bowling line-up, Rohit said: "I felt we've got enough experience in our bowling line-up. They are very much new into the scene, they have had enough experience having been in these situations before."

India take on Bangladesh in their second match on Thursday at the same venue. 

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Rohit Sharma Cricket
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma feels India can come back strongly
  • India lost to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the firts T20I
  • India play Bangladesh on Thursday in their second match
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

