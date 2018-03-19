Nidahas Trophy Final: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Into Impromptu 'Nagin Dance', Bangladesh Fans Unimpressed

The Bangladesh cricket team's 'Nagin' or serpent dance, which they performed after beating Sri Lanka in the last league game of the Nidahas Trophy, hogged all the limelight then. However, their dance came back to haunt them after India's middle-order batsman Dinesh Karthik steered India to a four-wicket win victory over Bangladesh on Sunday with his 8-ball 29-runs. Former India cricketer and TV commentator Sunil Gavaskar broke into an impromptu dance in the 10th over of the Indian chase when Rohit Sharma was hammering the Bangladesh bowlers all over the park. Gavaskar's dance appeared to be in good humour but Bangladesh fans on Twitter thought otherwise.

That shows how indecent you are, Sir #SunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/EJck2OVPba — Abdullah Al Faisal (@faisalrabbi199) March 18, 2018

Karthik (29 off 8 balls) produced a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh. Needing 5 runs off the last ball in the title decider, Karthik displayed nerves of steel and launched Soumya Sarkar towards extra-cover for a six to seal India's win in a nerve-wracking summit clash. The right-hander smashed three sixes and two boundaries in his 29-run cameo.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh scored a competitive 166 for eight, riding on Sabbir Rahman's 50-ball 77.