 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy Final: Not Dinesh Karthik Knock But This Was Rohit Sharma's Best Moment

Updated: 19 March 2018 13:21 IST

Sri Lankan fans were all backing India after the hosts' ill-tempered match with Bangladesh.

Nidahas Trophy Final: Not Dinesh Karthik Knock But This Was Rohit Sharma
India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma posted a beautiful image of the two fans on Twitter © Twitter

Sunday night belonged to match-winner Dinesh Karthik, whose 8-ball 29-run knock steered India to a 4-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy 2018. However, other than this, there was another moment that caught India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's attention. Taking to Twitter, Rohit posted an incredible picture of one of India's favourite cricket fans, Sudhir and a Sri Lankan fan embracing each other. "Apart from @DineshKarthik's heroics and India lifting the trophy, this to me was one of the best moments of the night #SportUnitesUs", Sharma captioned it on his Twitter account.

Karthik (29 of 8 balls) produced a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh. Needing 5 runs off the last ball in the title decider, Karthik displayed nerves of steel and launched Soumya Sarkar towards extra-cover for a six to seal India's win in a nerve-wracking summit clash. The right-hander smashed three sixes and two boundaries in his 29-run cameo.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh scored a competitive 166 for eight, riding on Sabbir Rahman's 50-ball 77.

Chasing 167, captain Rohit Sharma (56) once again led from the front with his classy knock but failed to finish off the proceedings. Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey (28) played sensible innings but was dismissed when needed the most. Then came Karthik who took India to victory.

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Dinesh Karthik Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets to win Nidahas Trophy title
  • Rohit Sharma shared an image of an Indian fan and Lankan fan hugging
  • Rohit posted the image on his Twitter account
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy Final, India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Waves Sri Lankan Flag During Victory Lap In Colombo
Nidahas Trophy Final, India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Waves Sri Lankan Flag During Victory Lap In Colombo
Nidahas Trophy Final: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Into Impromptu
Nidahas Trophy Final: Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Into Impromptu 'Nagin Dance', Bangladesh Fans Unimpressed
Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma Reveals Why He Did Not See Dinesh Karthik
Nidahas Trophy Final: Rohit Sharma Reveals Why He Did Not See Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Helps India Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Title
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik
Highlights, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final: India Clinch Title With Dinesh Karthik's Last-Ball Six
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.