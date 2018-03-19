Nidahas Trophy Final: Not Dinesh Karthik Knock But This Was Rohit Sharma's Best Moment

Sunday night belonged to match-winner Dinesh Karthik, whose 8-ball 29-run knock steered India to a 4-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy 2018. However, other than this, there was another moment that caught India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma's attention. Taking to Twitter, Rohit posted an incredible picture of one of India's favourite cricket fans, Sudhir and a Sri Lankan fan embracing each other. "Apart from @DineshKarthik's heroics and India lifting the trophy, this to me was one of the best moments of the night #SportUnitesUs", Sharma captioned it on his Twitter account.

Karthik (29 of 8 balls) produced a last-ball six as India pulled off an incredible chase beating Bangladesh. Needing 5 runs off the last ball in the title decider, Karthik displayed nerves of steel and launched Soumya Sarkar towards extra-cover for a six to seal India's win in a nerve-wracking summit clash. The right-hander smashed three sixes and two boundaries in his 29-run cameo.

After being put in to bat, Bangladesh scored a competitive 166 for eight, riding on Sabbir Rahman's 50-ball 77.