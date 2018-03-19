Nidahas Trophy Final: Virat Kohli Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Last-Ball Heroics

Dinesh Karthik did the unthinkable, smacking a last-ball six to give India a memorable four-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday night. Needing five off the last ball, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar for a maximum over extra cover to send the crowd and his teammates into a frenzy. India skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested from the Nidahas Trophy, was all praise for Karthik and the Indian team and took to Twitter on Monday to send a message to India's latest hero.
Kohli praised his teammates for a "complete team performance" and lauded Kohli for his special knock.
What a game of cricket last night, Complete team performance! Big up boys!!! Well done DK @DineshKarthik @BCCI #NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 19, 2018
Former, current India cricketers and sportstars too were thrilled with India's win and Karthik's heroics.
Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2018
What a finish to a final!!#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ZYDl6jzVWl
What a finish!!! Well played big guy @DineshKarthik. Outstanding effort by the team. #INDvBAN #topstuff— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 18, 2018
Well done Team India @BCCI . What an amazing win. @DineshKarthik what a knock under pressure. This is a bunch of youngsters and they've done so well on this tour. #INDvBAN— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 18, 2018
What an unbelievable knock from @DineshKarthik last night, knowing him well this was something that he always wanted to do and it came through on the finals night.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) March 19, 2018
You beauty ! @DineshKarthik— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 18, 2018
Incredible knock from @DineshKarthik under pressure— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 18, 2018
DK you beauty @DineshKarthik .. what a nail biting finish!! .. Congrats #TeamIndia #indvsban @BCCI— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) March 18, 2018
Top inn @DineshKarthik very well done.. special hitting.. #indvsBang @BCCI congratulations #TeamIndia captain @ImRo45— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 18, 2018
Take a bow DK, What a terrific knock @DineshKarthik congrats team India for winning the series@BCCI— Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 18, 2018
Chasing 167 for victory, India found themselves in a spot of bother early on as Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) fell before the fourth over. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul strung together a crucial 51-run stand to bring India back into the contest.
While Rahul was dismissed for 24, Rohit went on to score his 14th T20I half-century. However, Rohit failed to kick on from there and fell to Nazmul Islam for 56.
India were 98 for four in 13.2 overs, still needing 69 off 40 balls when Rohit was dismissed.
Surprisingly, the Indian team management decided to send Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar ahead of Dinesh Karthik and that didn't work to India's advantage.
Both players struggled and their sluggish innings left India in heaps of trouble. Vijay Shankar, in particular, struggled big-time, scoring 17 off 19 balls.
Karthik, who came at No.7, immediately hit the ground running and in the end his innings of 29 not off just 8 balls got India across the line.