 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy Final: Vijay Shankar Faces Fans Backlash For Poor Showing With Bat

Updated: 19 March 2018 13:39 IST

Vijay Shankar was promoted up the order but failed to deliver.

Nidahas Trophy Final: Vijay Shankar Faces Fans Backlash For Poor Showing With Bat
Vijay Shankar came into bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik but struggled with the bat in the final. © AFP

Dinesh Karthik's heroic innings helped India beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the final and clinch the Nidahas Trophy title on Sunday. Karthik broke Bangladeshi hearts when he smashed Soumya Sarkar for a last-ball six. A wave of jubilation swept across India as Karthik did the unthinkable. However, amid the revelry, there was some anger among the Indian fans with one cricketer in particular facing the wrath of Twitter users. Fans berated Vijay Shankar for his sluggish innings in the final that almost cost India the match.

Shankar was sent into bat ahead of Karthik but struggled big-time, managing to score 17 off 19 balls before being dismissed on the penultimate ball of the match.

Chasing 167 for victory, India found themselves in a spot of bother early on as Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) fell before the fourth over. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul strung together a crucial 51-run stand to bring India back into the contest.

While Rahul was dismissed for 24, Rohit went on to score his 14th T20I half-century. However, Rohit failed to kick on from there and fell to Nazmul Islam for 56.

India were 98 for four in 13.2 overs, still needing 69 off 40 balls when Rohit was dismissed.

Surprisingly, the Indian team management decided to send Vijay Shankar ahead of Karthik and that didn't work to India's advantage.

He struggled and his sluggish innings left India in heaps of trouble. Vijay Shankar had numerous swings and misses, and his poor timing meant he could not get boundaries they so desperately needed.

Karthik, who came at No.7, immediately hit the ground running. Needing five runs off the last ball, Karthik did the unthinkable sending fans and his teammates into a frenzy.

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Vijay Shankar Dinesh Karthik Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vijay Shankar trolled by Indian fans on Twitter
  • Vijay Shankar had a poor outing in the final
  • India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets to win Nidahas Trophy title
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik
Nidahas Trophy Final, India vs Bangladesh: Dinesh Karthik's Last Ball Six Helps India Beat Bangladesh, Clinch Title
Vijay Shankar Wants To Steer Clear Of Hardik Pandya Comparisons
Vijay Shankar Wants To Steer Clear Of Hardik Pandya Comparisons
Vijay Shankar Says He Is Not Under Pressure With Hardik Pandya Comparison
Vijay Shankar Says He Is Not Under Pressure With Hardik Pandya Comparison
Ravichandran Ashwin Basks In Nature
Ravichandran Ashwin Basks In Nature's Glory After Record-Breaking Feat
India vs Sri Lanka: Vijay Shankar Says It Was A Long-Time Dream To Be Part Of Team India
India vs Sri Lanka: Vijay Shankar Says It Was A Long-Time Dream To Be Part Of Team India
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.