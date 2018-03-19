Nidahas Trophy Final: Vijay Shankar Faces Fans Backlash For Poor Showing With Bat

Vijay Shankar came into bat ahead of Dinesh Karthik but struggled with the bat in the final.

Dinesh Karthik's heroic innings helped India beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the final and clinch the Nidahas Trophy title on Sunday. Karthik broke Bangladeshi hearts when he smashed Soumya Sarkar for a last-ball six. A wave of jubilation swept across India as Karthik did the unthinkable. However, amid the revelry, there was some anger among the Indian fans with one cricketer in particular facing the wrath of Twitter users. Fans berated Vijay Shankar for his sluggish innings in the final that almost cost India the match.

Shankar was sent into bat ahead of Karthik but struggled big-time, managing to score 17 off 19 balls before being dismissed on the penultimate ball of the match.

Vijay Shankar's debut as well as farewell series. — LOLendra Singh (@LOLendraSingh) March 18, 2018

Where did this guy Vijay Shankar land from, Mars. I could bat better. — Syed Ata Hasnain (@atahasnain53) March 18, 2018

Jeet to Gaye.. But Vijay Shankar needs this asap pic.twitter.com/1uOkSnUOlF — Mohit (@sailorsmoon) March 18, 2018

How did this Vijay Shankar guy make his way in Indian team? He's gully level cricketer — iMac_too (@iMac_too) March 18, 2018

3:us from watching their naagin dance#dineshkarthik #teamindia#naagindance — sujithsukumar (@sujithsukumar3) March 18, 2018

This vijay Shankar is mad or what four dots n finally build pressure on pandey....

Match almost gone...

Still hope for t best .. — Aarushi (@aarushi_45) March 18, 2018

Vijay Shankar should immediately be barred from any level of cricket asap. At the most he should play tennis ball cricket — iMac_too (@iMac_too) March 18, 2018

Vijay Shankar is the reason why people vote for NOTA — rohitswarrior1 (@The_Sleigher) March 18, 2018

Vijay Shankar got beaten more times than Rajpal Yadav gets beaten in Hungama. #INDvBAN — cricBC (@cricBC) March 18, 2018

India whole heartedly thank Mr Mehidy Hasan Mirza for his brilliant catch to dismiss our star player Vijay Shankar. Aapke bina hamse nahi hona tha.#INDvBAN #NidahasTrophy2018 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 18, 2018

Chasing 167 for victory, India found themselves in a spot of bother early on as Shikhar Dhawan (10) and Suresh Raina (0) fell before the fourth over. Stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul strung together a crucial 51-run stand to bring India back into the contest.

While Rahul was dismissed for 24, Rohit went on to score his 14th T20I half-century. However, Rohit failed to kick on from there and fell to Nazmul Islam for 56.

India were 98 for four in 13.2 overs, still needing 69 off 40 balls when Rohit was dismissed.

Surprisingly, the Indian team management decided to send Vijay Shankar ahead of Karthik and that didn't work to India's advantage.

He struggled and his sluggish innings left India in heaps of trouble. Vijay Shankar had numerous swings and misses, and his poor timing meant he could not get boundaries they so desperately needed.