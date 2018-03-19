Nidahas Trophy Final, India Vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Waves Sri Lankan Flag During Victory Lap In Colombo

Dinesh Karthik on Sunday hogged all the limelight as the wicket-keeper batsman hit a last-ball six to power India to a four-wicket win over Bangladesh in a nerve-wracking Nidahas Trophy final at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Nidahas Trophy T20 tournament, featuring Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh, was organised to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Sri Lanka's independence. After the nail-biting win, captain Rohit Sharma thanked the Sri Lankan fans at the jam-packed stadium as he waved a Sri Lankan flag while taking a lap of honour.

Karthik came to the crease when India's scoreboard read 133 for 5. The 32-year-old announced his arrival at the crease through two sixes and a four in first three balls which narrowed the gap between remaining balls and required runs.

The drama unfolded in the last over when India needed five runs in the last ball. Karthik slammed a flat six over extra cover to gift a memorable win to India.