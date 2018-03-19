 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy: Dinesh Karthik Hits Last-Ball Six To Power India To 4-Wicket Win Against Bangladesh, Twitter Goes Berserk

Updated: 19 March 2018 00:21 IST

Dinesh Karthik played a brilliant cameo (29 runs off eight balls) and hit a last-ball six to power India to a four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo

Dinesh Karthik slammed 29 runs off 8 balls in the Nidahas trophy final © AFP

Dinesh Karthik on Sunday stole all the limelight as the wicket-keeper batsman played a brilliant cameo (29 runs off eight balls) and hit a last-ball six to power India to a four-wicket win against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy final at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. Coming in the second last over with scoreboard reading 133/5, Karthik announced his arrival at the crease through two sixes and a four in first three balls which narrowed the gap between remaining balls and required runs. The drama unfolded in the last over when India needed five runs in the last ball. Karthik slammed a flat six over extra cover to clinch the issue.

Karthik single-handedly changed the complexion of the game as he walked out to bat after Manish Pandey's fall and hit two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over to add vital 22 runs to India's score. Twitter was soon flooded with congratulatory messages and the fans showered accolades on the wicket-keeper batsman.

Chasing 167, skipper Rohit Sharma (56) once again led from the front with his classy knock but failed to finish off the proceedings. Middle-order batsman Manish Pandey (28) played sensible innings but was dismissed when needed the most. Then came Karthik who took India to victory.

India started off on a steady note as openers Rohit and Shikhar Dhawan (10) scored 32 runs in three overs but then Dhawan was dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan.

Suresh Raina (0), who also played a crucial role along with Rohit in the last match could not disturb his score this time as the Uttar Pradesh batsman was dismissed in the very next over by Rubel Hossain.

But incoming batsman Lokesh Rahul (24) and Rohit forged a crucial 51-run partnership before Rahul was sent packing by Hossain in the 10th over.

Just when things seemed good in the middle, Rohit departed with Nazmul Islam picking up the crucial wicket in the 14th over. His 42-balls innings was laced with four boundaries and three sixes.

Needing 69 runs in 40 balls, it was all on new two new batsmen Pandey and Vijay Shankar (17). Pandey displayed some superb shots while Shankar also supported handsomely at the other end.

But with 37 needed in last three overs, Shankar played four dot balls which mounted the pressure and as a result, Pandey, while trying for a big one, was caught by Sabbir Rahman off Mustafizur Rahman. Pandey played 27 balls and slammed three boundaries.

Experienced batsman Karthik then joined Shankar and guided India to victory.

(With IANS inputs)

Topics : India Cricket Team Bangladesh Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket
Highlights
  • Dinesh Karthik slammed 29 off 8 balls
  • Karthik was adjudged Man of the Match in the final
  • India beat Bangladesh by 4 wickets to win Nidahas Trophy
