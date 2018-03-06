 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy: Team India Sweat It Out Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash

Updated: 06 March 2018 15:43 IST

Rohit Sharma is leading the team as Virat Kohli has been rested.

Nidahas Trophy: Team India Sweat It Out Ahead Of Sri Lanka Clash
Rohit Sharma and teammates during a training session at the R Premadasa Stadium. © AFP

India will be facing Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 Twenty20 Tri-series later on Tuesday. With regular captain Virat Kohli rested, Rohit Sharma has been given the responsibility of leading the team. The side, without skipper Kohli and the veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will give chance to the youngsters to make a name for themselves. With captain Rohit professing that they are not the favorites to win the T20 title, India are not leaving any stone unturned to give their best and win another title. Ahead of the clash in Colombo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video of Team India practicing.

"Lot of intensity during practice on the eve of the 1st game of the Nidahas Trophy. An exciting contest awaits here in Colombo. Action starts soon," BCCI Tweeted.

As for the youngsters chosen in the side, the aim would be to stay on the selectors' radar for next year's World Cup.

India have faced Sri Lanka in 18 international matches this season (6 Tests, 8 ODIs and 4 T20 Internationals) on home and away basis.

Bangladesh is the third team in this series and though the sprightly bunch is known to add excitement, the series itself is not exactly an anticipated event after a rather exhausting trip to South Africa.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has just two T20 international appearances, and pacer Mohammed Siraj, 23, have being given the opportunity to gain international experience.

"We are happy to be here and expect to play some good cricket in the Nidahas Trophy," Rohit had said in a press conference.

"It is an honour for me to lead the side and it is going to be no different in this series. I am excited to see how this young team performs," the 30-year-old said.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • The first India-Sri Lanka match will be played at Colombo
  • Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian side in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy
  • It is an honour for me to lead the side, Rohit said
Related Articles
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Learn From Their Mistakes
Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma Says India Will Learn From Their Mistakes
Nidahas Trophy: Kusal Perera Shines As Sri Lanka Beat India By 5 Wickets In Opening Tri-Series Match
Nidahas Trophy: Kusal Perera Shines As Sri Lanka Beat India By 5 Wickets In Opening Tri-Series Match
Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit
Wriddhiman Saha Not Thinking About IPL 2018, Focussed On Getting Fully Fit
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Highest T20I Score For India In Sri Lanka
Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Highest T20I Score For India In Sri Lanka
Rajeev Shukla Urges Government To Ensure Protection Of Indian Cricket Team
Rajeev Shukla Urges Government To Ensure Protection Of Indian Cricket Team
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 06 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.