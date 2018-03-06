Nidahas Trophy 2018: Shikhar Dhawan Registers Highest T20I Score For India In Sri Lanka

India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his sublime form in the limited overs format as he scored his highest Twenty20 score against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the tri-series in Colombo. Dhawan looked in superb touch and took India to a commanding position as he hit his shots right from ball one. He surpassed his previous best of 80 in the shortest format of the game. With this feat, Dhawan (90) overtook skipper Virat Kohli (82) in the list of batsmen registering the highest individual score for India against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Kohli holds the next three best records with scores of 82, 78* and 68 respectively.

Dhawan guided India to a competitive total of 174 in their 20 overs. He hit six fours and six maximums in the process. He was ably supported by Manish Pandey, who scored a gritty 37 runs. Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with a quickfire 6-ball 13 runs. Dhawan eventually fell for 90 after getting caught by Thisara Perera off Gunathilaka's delivery.

Dushmantha Chameera took 2 wickets while Nuwan Pradeep, Akila Dananjaya, Jeevan Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka took a wicket each.