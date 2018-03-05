 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Massive Setback For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out

Updated: 05 March 2018 16:48 IST

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday that Shakib Al Hasan is still nursing a finger injury.

Nidahas Trophy 2018: Massive Setback For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out
Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of Nidahas Trophy due to a finger injury. © AFP

In what will come as a major setback for the Bangladesh team, captain Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the Nidahas Trophy due to a finger injury. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Saturday that the star all-rounder is still nursing a finger injury and will be unavailable for the tri-nation Twenty20 tournament also involving hosts Sri Lanka and India. The Nidahas Trophy will start in Colombo on Tuesday with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on No.1-ranked Team India. Shakib had injured his finger in the final of the tri-nation ODI series that Bangladesh lost to Sri Lanka in Dhaka in January.

Shakib was unavailable for the two-Test series and the two-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in January/February. Bangladesh lost the Test series 0-1 and were outplayed 0-2 in the T20 series.

Bangladesh included Shakib in the squad for the Nidahas Trophy in the hope that he would recover at some stage of the tournament.

The BCB last week sent Shakib to Thailand for an expert opinion on his injured finger, where doctors said it would need more time to heal.

Interim Bangladesh coach Courtney Walsh said Shakib should not be rushed back to play cricket.

"We will give him the time, as long as he takes to get ready," Walsh said at a press conference in Dhaka on Saturday ahead of the team's departure for Sri Lanka.

"Guys have to understand and work around that. When you have a world-class player like Shakib, you give him every opportunity to get fit.

"He is a hard player to replace overnight. He does everything -- bat, bowl, field and captain. As soon as he is well enough to play, we will have to get him there," he said.

Vice-captain Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the side in the T20 tournament in Shakib's absence.

Shakib has been replaced in the squad by batsman Liton Das.

Bangladesh will face India in their opening match of the tournament on Thursday.

(With AFP Inputs)

Topics : Bangladesh Cricket Team India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Shakib Al Hasan Cricket Nidahas T20 Tri-Series
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Massive setback for Bangladesh ahead of Nidahas Trophy
  • Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 tournament due to finger injury
  • Vice-captain Mahmudullah Riyad will lead the side
Related Articles
Tri-Series: Shakib Al Hasan Inspires Bangladesh To Crushing Win Over Zimbabwe
Tri-Series: Shakib Al Hasan Inspires Bangladesh To Crushing Win Over Zimbabwe
Tamim Iqbal Guides Bangladesh To Easy Win Over Zimbabwe
Tamim Iqbal Guides Bangladesh To Easy Win Over Zimbabwe
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders Release Shakib Al Hasan, Say Reports
IPL 2018 Player Retention: Kolkata Knight Riders Release Shakib Al Hasan, Say Reports
Bangladesh Appoint Shakib Al Hasan As Test Cricket Captain
Bangladesh Appoint Shakib Al Hasan As Test Cricket Captain
Shakib Al Hasan Loses Temper After Umpire Rejects Appeal, Fined
Shakib Al Hasan Loses Temper After Umpire Rejects Appeal, Fined
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.