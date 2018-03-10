KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik Dub Hardik Pandya A "Diva"; All-Rounder Replies

The Indian cricket team, led by Virat Kohli, seem like a close-knit bunch. From cake smashing to dinner selfies, the players seem to enjoy each others company quite a bit. Hardik Pandya is one player who seems to enjoy a bit of banter and also looks to be quite a live-wire in the dressing room. The Indian team minus some big names is currently in Sri Lanka taking part in the Twenty20 International tri-series, also involving Bangladesh. Pandya is one of the players who have been rested for the series but some of his teammates don't seem to be missing him too much.

In a video posted on BCCI's official Twitter account, KL Rahul and Dinesh Karthik dubbed Pandya a diva and said he is not being missed at all.

"We don't miss you at all. The next three months are going to be the most peaceful," said Rahul.

"We are definetely not missing him. Everything is good on the trip," said Karthik echoing his teammates' feelings.

"It's so peaceful. He is like a diva when we go out. He wants all the attention - 'everybody look at me, everybody look at me talking. I'm wearing this watch, this is what I bought today. We are not interested, we don't want to listen to you talking." Rahul said laughing.

Hey @hardikpandya7 - Looks like your buddies @klrahul11 and @DineshKarthik have a special message for you ;)

Full video of the DK-KL Best friend challenge coming soon on https://t.co/Z3MPyesSeZ

Watch this space for more #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lUuIEdDbQe — BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2018

After BCCI posted the video, Pandya soon enough replied and he had a special message for both of his teammates.

I still love you both https://t.co/BsZLEMSN1h — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 10, 2018

Without the likes of Virat Kohli and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the team, quite a few youngsters have been given an opportunity to make their name on the international stage. However, the young guns, being captained by Rohit Sharma, didn't have the best of starts to the T20I tri-series, going down to the hosts by 5 wickets in the first match of the tournament.

India, though, came storming back to register a convincing six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their next match.