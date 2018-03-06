India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 1st T20I: Kusal Perera Stars In Sri Lanka's 5-Wicket Win vs India

Sri Lanka comfortably won the first T20I match against India by 5 wickets on Tuesday in Colombo. Kusal Perera was the star for the hosts as his 66 runs coupled with crucial contributions by Thisara Perera and Upul Tharanga helped Sri Lanka cross the finishing line. Kusal hit four sixes and six fours in reaching his match-winning knock of 66 runs. It was a convincing run-chase for Sri Lanka as they reached the target on 18.3 overs itself. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar picked a couple of wickets each but were expensive. Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket but gave away 35 runs in 3 overs.
Live Score
Earlier, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 90 and Manish Pandey's calculated 37 to score 174/5 vs Sri Lanka in the first match of the T20I Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Tuesday. Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and put India to bat. The hosts struck early by dismissing the Indian captain for a duck in the very first over and then by removing Suresh Raina for just one run in the next over. Two quick wickets rattled India's momentum. However, Dhawan and Pandey batted cautiously and hit boundaries at regular intervals as they kept the scoreboard ticking. The Indian pair was looking dangerous but Jeevan Mendis broke the 95-run partnership to stem the flow of runs. After Pandey's dismissal, Dhawan kept scoring from one end but gave away his wicket in search of quick runs. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant provided the final flourish with a 21-run partnership. For the youngsters chosen in the side, the aim would be to stay on the selectors' radar for next year's World Cup. For a bunch of youngsters, who will get to wear the India blues with as many as six top players being rested, would consider this a god-sent opportunity. (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL)
(IND) Vs (SL) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 1st T20I
-
-
- Refresh
That concludes the opening encounter of this All-Asian Triangular T20I series. The hosts began on the right note, getting the better of their Asian neighbors. Next up, Bangladesh and India face each other at the same venue. That clash is on International Women's Day. See you at 1900 local time (1330 GMT) then. Till then, take care! Adios amigos!
Dinesh Chandimal, the glee-looking captain, is elated to win against India after 7 games. Says that this is a good start for the tourney and the signs of things to come from them. Adds about taking this confidence going forward. About having a spring in his step in the game, he plays it down saying that the entire team gelled well and that made it easier for him. Praises their coach as well as the management for this win. After the chat, he goes on to take the match winner's trophy from the presentation panel.
Rohit Sharma, the glum-faced skipper, states that they ended up with a par score and something that was enough to play with. Adds that some more acceleration was desirable towards the end with the bat. Concedes that the start that Sri Lanka got was instrumental in them gunning this total down. Reckons that sometimes things can go wrong and sounds hopeful of his boys learning from this outing. Mentions of having enough experience in their bowling line-up. He states that although the international experience is less, their bowlers are pretty well-exposed to the format and hence the management backs them to do the task. Iterates about having a good depth in the side. Ends vowing to come back stronger in the next games.
The Man of the Match tonight is Kusal Perera for his belligerent knock. He begins by stating that this was his best innings. Reckons that after injuring himself, he went and played at the club level and got himself ready to the rigors of international cricket. Ends saying that the target was a stiff one but they were confident of chasing this down.
The Indian bowling came cropper tonight. Apart from the most-economical-of-the-lot Washington Sundar, who picked up a couple of wickets, the others disappeared to all parts of the ground. Yuzvendra Chahal also had two to his name, but he was a tad too expensive. That Shardul Thakur over of 27 runs was perhaps signs of things to come for the Indians tonight. That meant that Shikhar Dhawan's 90 went in vain. Let's see what the captains and the player of the match have to say...
The others just had to chip in to mark their attendance after the 58-run partnership between Perera and Danushka Gunathilaka. The final rites were done by the twin all-rounder pair of Thisara Perera and Dasun Shanaka. They quelled any hopes of an Indian win in the series opener.
The hosts were on the money right from the outset. Their initial burst of 75 runs in the first 6 overs, their best in a T20I, helped them steamroll the opponents. Kusal Perera had the lion's share in the exploits. He smashed a quickfire 66 and that set the platform for them. They never looked back from that.
Sri Lanka, for a change, have got the better of the Indians in an international game! Yes, these words are rare to see. What stamps the odd nature of win is this - this is the first time India have lost a T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
4
Shardul Thakur to Thisara Perera
FOUR! Those are the winning runs! Thisara Perera's blade brings them. This is short in length, Perera pulls it through backward square leg. The ball speeds away to the fence, beating square leg to his left and fine leg to his right. SRI LANKA REGISTER THE FIRST WIN IN THE TRI-SERIES, A 5-WICKET WIN WITH 9 BALLS TO SPARE!
2
Shardul Thakur to Thisara Perera
Short in length, pulled away through mid-wicket for a brace. Just one hit away are the hosts from a win.