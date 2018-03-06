India vs Sri Lanka, Highlights 1st T20I: Kusal Perera Stars In Sri Lanka's 5-Wicket Win vs India

Sri Lanka comfortably won the first T20I match against India by 5 wickets on Tuesday in Colombo. Kusal Perera was the star for the hosts as his 66 runs coupled with crucial contributions by Thisara Perera and Upul Tharanga helped Sri Lanka cross the finishing line. Kusal hit four sixes and six fours in reaching his match-winning knock of 66 runs. It was a convincing run-chase for Sri Lanka as they reached the target on 18.3 overs itself. Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar picked a couple of wickets each but were expensive. Jaydev Unadkat took one wicket but gave away 35 runs in 3 overs.

Earlier, India rode on Shikhar Dhawan's blistering 90 and Manish Pandey's calculated 37 to score 174/5 vs Sri Lanka in the first match of the T20I Nidahas Trophy 2018 on Tuesday. Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and put India to bat. The hosts struck early by dismissing the Indian captain for a duck in the very first over and then by removing Suresh Raina for just one run in the next over. Two quick wickets rattled India's momentum. However, Dhawan and Pandey batted cautiously and hit boundaries at regular intervals as they kept the scoreboard ticking. The Indian pair was looking dangerous but Jeevan Mendis broke the 95-run partnership to stem the flow of runs. After Pandey's dismissal, Dhawan kept scoring from one end but gave away his wicket in search of quick runs. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant provided the final flourish with a 21-run partnership. For the youngsters chosen in the side, the aim would be to stay on the selectors' radar for next year's World Cup. For a bunch of youngsters, who will get to wear the India blues with as many as six top players being rested, would consider this a god-sent opportunity. (Scorecard)