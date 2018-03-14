Live Score, India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I: India Aim To Seal Final Spot

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)
For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN)
(IND) Vs (BAN) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
As we approach the business end of the tournament, one team gets ready to keep a foot in the final and that, not surprisingly, is India. What is admiring though, is that this is not even their 'A' side but a 'B' team. Still, apart from the one poor loss against the Lankans in the opener, they have played superb cricket, being only a win away from making it to the final. The batting continues to impress apart from skipper Rohit Sharma who is due for a big knock. The only complaint will be that of Suresh Raina - he is too good a batsman to play like a slogger. The bowling is inexperienced but is improving with every game. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after their stunning win over the Lankans but there are a lot of issues to be resolved. The bowling is struggling to keep the opposition quiet and the big run chase has comfortably masked as to how they conceded 214 in the first place. Mustafizur seems to have lost his fizz while the spinners are not that effective. With rain forecast, it will be a bigger challenge for the bowlers to grip the wet ball. India start as favourites and should romp through into the final.