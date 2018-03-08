Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Dhawan Stars As India Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets

India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form with the bat as India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the second T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Thursday. Dhawan hit a second successive half-century to ensure India crossed the finishing line. India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match. Dhawan hit 55 runs off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India's batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25). Unlike the first game against Sri Lanka, Indian bowlers were right on the mark from the start after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. They took wickets at regular intervals and also choked the rival batsmen by not letting them score freely. Bangladesh, on the other hand, tried to increase the scoring rate but at the end, it only resulted in their losing wickets.(SCORECARD)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN)
(IND) Vs (BAN) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
That is all from this game. The result panned out to be how everyone expected it to with India coming out on top quite easily. Bangladesh on the other hand, are struggling to find a win. They have a lot of things to sought out before their next game against the Lankans. It is also the next game of the tri series which will be played on the 10th of March in Colombo at 1900 local (1330 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye.
Rohit Sharma says this good performance was expected from his team, from the first ball to the last and it was a complete team effort. Mentions they looked at what went wrong in the last game and worked on it, in particular what lengths they hit while bowling. Praises his bowlers for executing their plans and is happy with how they did. Realizes that their catching has been poor and goes on to say there's always room for improvement. Reckons his side is much better than that and hopefully they'll improve rather soon.
Mahmudullah says it's obvious they didn't bat well. Adds they fell short by about 15-20 runs and didn't adapt to the wicket as well. Further adds they needed to rotate the strike more and do better especially in the middle overs. States that they are just one win away from becoming really good again and that probably isn't far away.
Man of the Match, Vijay Shankar says he's been working really hard and is happy to have got this award. Adds that the last few years he's put in a lot of effort to develop his bowling and add some variety, which has helped him a lot. Wants to thank his parents for helping him get to this point, along with the people in the dressing room.
India back on track after a mini setback in the tournament opener and with that, they continue to dominate Bangladesh as they make it 6-0 in T20Is. Was as comfortable a game as they could have hoped for. First did the job with the ball by restricting Bangladesh to 139, with Jaydev Unadkat leading the charge with a 3 fer, and now, have cruised through the chase courtesy a superb Shikhar Dhawan fifty. His and Suresh Raina's stand of 68 runs more or less sealed the deal, with Manish Pandey then adding the finishing touches like he usually does. Plenty to ponder for the Tigers, time to rejoice for the Indians.
1
Rubel Hossain to Manish Pandey
And there's the game! INDIA WIN BY 6 WICKETS! Comfortable victory for the Men in Blue. Manish Pandey hits this towards the man at cover and calls his partner through to complete a well-deserved victory.
0
Rubel Hossain to Manish Pandey
On a good length and around off, a mistimed drive towards the covers.
1
Rubel Hossain to Dinesh Karthik
Length ball outside the line of off stump, cut away towards the covers, where a half-stop from the fielder lets the batsmen take a single.
1
Rubel Hossain to Manish Pandey
Just back of a length, slightly cramped for room but it doesn't matter to Pandey who punches it down the ground for a single.
Rubel Hossain is back on.