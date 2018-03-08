Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I: Dhawan Stars As India Beat Bangladesh By 6 Wickets

India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form with the bat as India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the second T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Thursday. Dhawan hit a second successive half-century to ensure India crossed the finishing line. India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match. Dhawan hit 55 runs off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India's batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25). Unlike the first game against Sri Lanka, Indian bowlers were right on the mark from the start after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. They took wickets at regular intervals and also choked the rival batsmen by not letting them score freely. Bangladesh, on the other hand, tried to increase the scoring rate but at the end, it only resulted in their losing wickets.(SCORECARD)