Live Score, India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN), Nidahas Trophy Final

Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy final: Fresh from a thrilling win in their last league game against hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have their tails up as they prepare to take on a confident India in the final.
Fresh from a thrilling win in their last league game against hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have their tails up as they prepare to take on a confident India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. In what was a virtual semi-final against the Islanders on Friday, Bangladesh pulled off a brilliant two-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the final over, which was marred by ugly scenes following the on-field umpires' failure to call the second delivery of the over a no-ball for height. Bangladesh's intent shows that they are eager to win this tournament and have not come here to make up the numbers which India will be well aware of, considering their consistent rise in the shortest format of the game. Going into Sunday's final, India with a second-string team minus regular captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will hope their skipper Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and replicate his form in their previous encounter against the same opposition on Wednesday. Rohit struck a brilliant 61-ball 89, his 13th T20 half century and was well supported by veteran left-hander Suresh Raina (47) as India edged past the Bangladeshis by 17 runs to seal their spot in the final. Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan has also been amongst the runs during the tournament even as the men-in-blue would hope for some fireworks from the likes of Lokesh Rahul and the middle order comprising Dinesh Karthik and Manish Pandey. Among the bowlers, teenaged off-spinner Washington Sundar has been the find of the tournament with his exploits in the powerplay overs, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has supported him well.
If India are to restrict the Bangladeshis, the rookie pace department, comprising Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and all-rounder Vijay Shankar will need to complement the spin duo. On the other hand, bolstered by the return of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will definitely go all out in the summit clash. Their top order comprising Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar and Mahmudullah have been amongst the runs while Liton Das seems the only weak link at the top. The Bangladeshis will also be wary of Washington Sundar, who ripped through the top order in the previous tie. Bangladesh's bowling department led by Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain have troubled the Indians more often than not and will aim to replicate that in the final. Left-spinner Shakib's inclusion has only added more spice to the contest.
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs Bangladesh (BAN)
(IND) Vs (BAN) is scheduled for a 7 PM IST (01:30 PM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: DSport, DD Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV)
Sri Lanka: SLRC
South Africa: SuperSport
USA: Willow TV
UK: Sky Sports
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus HD
MENA: OSN Sports Cricket HD
Live Score: India vs Bangladesh, Final
1
lb
Shardul Thakur to Mushfiqur Rahim
Leg bye.
1
Shardul Thakur to Sabbir Rahman
Back of a length ball, Rahman doesn't want Thakur to settle and comes down the pitch. Doesn't connect well enough as he hits this to deep square leg for one.
Here he is! After a wonderful catch in the previous over, Shardul Thakur is now brought on to bowl.
Wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim makes his way out at no. 5. He is in decent form in this tourney and should look to bail his side out of trouble.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Soumya Sarkar
OUT! Another one bites the dust! India are getting over Bangladesh like a rash.
1
lb
Yuzvendra Chahal to Sabbir Rahman
Slower through the air, Sabbir tries to sweep. Misses and the ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg. A leg bye taken.
4
Yuzvendra Chahal to Sabbir Rahman
FOUR! Shot! Loopy delivery in line of the stumps, Rahman gets down on one knee and blasts it over mid-wicket for a boundary. He has the ability, it's time to realise it now.
1
Yuzvendra Chahal to Soumya Sarkar
Floated around middle and leg, driven to long on for a single.
Soumya Sarkar walks in next. He needs to spend some time in the middle.
W
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tamim Iqbal
OUT! Whatttaaaaa catch! Shardul Thakur, you little beauty! He has pulled off an amazingly controlled catch on the long on fence. Seeing the tossed up delivery on the stumps, Tamim charges down the track to banish it out of the ground. But he ends up getting more height than distance. It seems as if it just has enough to clear long on, but no. Thakur there judges it and catches it with a leap. After that he keeps his balance to not go beyond the ropes. Seems to have done well and the umpires are happy after having multiple looks at the replays. Bangladesh lose two inside the Powerplay.
GONE??? Shardul Thakur seems to have taken a stunner... As the case with such catches, the umpires take another look. Looks to be gone for all money, does Tamim Iqbal.
0
Yuzvendra Chahal to Tamim Iqbal
Floated around middle and leg, swept straight to backward square leg.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes in to roll his arm.
0
Washington Sundar to Sabbir Rahman
Outside off, Rahman pushes it to covers. End of a very good over for India, just one run and a wicket.
0
Washington Sundar to Sabbir Rahman
Rahman strides forward and is happy to block it.
0
Washington Sundar to Sabbir Rahman
OHHH!!! That kept low. Straighter one, outside off, Rahman gets beaten in his defense and Karthik takes a very good low catch.
0
Washington Sundar to Sabbir Rahman
First ball and Rahman tries to reverse sweep it. Connects it but hits it to the short fine leg fielder for a dot.
Sabbir Rahman is the next man in.
W
Washington Sundar to Liton Das
OUT! An early blow for Bangladesh and the fast scoring Linton Das falls to Washington Sundar. That's another wicket for Sundar in the Powerplay. Not afraid the toss it up and gets his man. Simple off spin, Das goes for the sweep, gets a top edge to it and the ball skies in the air towards backward square leg. As the shouts of 'caaatttccchhh ittt' follows, Raina settles under it and takes a good catch. Just the start the Indians wanted.
1
Washington Sundar to Tamim Iqbal
Delicate glance by Tamim through the fine leg region. One run added to the total.