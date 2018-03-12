India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score 4th T20I: Team India Eye Revenge Against Hosts

Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be looking to avenge their opening match defeat to Sri Lanka when they face the hosts for the second time in the Twenty20 International tri-nation series, Nidahas Trophy, at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Monday. India suffered a five-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the first match of the tournament but bounced back strongly to outplay Bangladesh in their next match. India will be hoping stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma makes a return to form. Rohit has been struggling since the South Africa tour and was dismissed for a duck in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. However, India will be buoyed by Shikhar Dhawan's brilliant run of form. The left-hander smashed 90 off just 49 balls, continuing from where he left off from the limited overs series in South Africa. The tournament is currently evenly poised as all the three teams have won a game each from two outings but Sri Lanka are leading the table on net run rate ahead of India and Bangladesh. But a win on Monday would take India to the top, dislodging the Lankans. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Under a slight cloud cover and under wraps at the moment the R Premadasa stadium. Stay tuned for further updates as we await a weather check #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/8TQrCJhAjB— BCCI (@BCCI) March 12, 2018
Touted as MS Dhoni's successor, Rishabh Pant is yet to do justice to his immense potential till now. With someone like KL Rahul waiting for his chance, time is running out for the youngster from Rourkee. It was not a perfect start for India's second string squad in the tournament as they lost by five wickets to the hosts in the opening match. Monday's match will provide India with a chance to make amends for the mistakes they committed against the Islanders in the opener.