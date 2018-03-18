India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score, Nidahas Trophy Final: Bangladesh Lose Early Wickets Vs India

Fresh from a thrilling win in their last league game against hosts Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will have their tails up as they prepare to take on a confident India in the final of the Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. In what was a virtual semi-final against the Islanders on Friday, Bangladesh pulled off a brilliant two-wicket win from the jaws of defeat in the final over, which was marred by ugly scenes following the on-field umpires' failure to call the second delivery of the over a no-ball for height. Bangladesh's intent shows that they are eager to win this tournament and have not come here to make up the numbers which India will be well aware of, considering their consistent rise in the shortest format of the game. Going into Sunday's final, India with a second-string team minus regular captain Virat Kohli and veteran Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will hope their skipper Rohit Sharma will lead from the front and replicate his form in their previous encounter against the same opposition on Wednesday. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, Nidahas Trophy final, straight from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

19:22 IST: WICKET! Tamim c SN Thakur b Chahal 15(13)

This has to be Shardul Thakur's wicket. Tamim Iqbal played a lofted shot towards the long-on and Thakur balanced his weight on one leg to get rid of Bangladesh opener.

19:20 IST: Terrific over from Washinton Sundar, just one run and the wicket of dangerous Liton Das.

After 4 overs, Bangladesh: 27/1

19:15 IST: WICKET! Liton Das c Raina b Washington Sundar 11(9)

Liton Das attempted a slog sweep but was tricked by the slow pace. He edged the ball and Suresh Raina caught it at the backward point.

19:14 IST: Manish Pandey saved a sure shot boundary with his exceptional ground fielding but Liton Das opted for the aerial route to get runs. He flexed his shoulder muscles and charged Jaydev Unadkat for a huge SIX over the sweeper cover.

After 3 overs, Bangladesh: 26/0

19:10 IST: Off-spinner Washington Sundar gets the new ball and produces a good over giving away just 4 runs.

After 2 overs, Bangladesh: 13/0

19:06 IST: A decent first over by Jaydev Unadkat but Tamim Iqbal took advantage of the short fine being inside the ring to fetch a FOUR on the last ball of the over.

After 1 over, Bangladesh: 9/0

19:00 IST: Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das start the proceedings for Bangladesh, Jaydev Unadkat opens the attack for India.

18:40 IST: "I'm a firm believer in putting runs on the board, but we can't do that here, we have seen that teams have won chasing more often", said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

18:35 IST: No changes for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

18:33 IST: One change for India, Jaydev Unadkat in place of Mohammed Siraj.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:30 IST: India win the toss and opt to bowl

18:20 IST: The two teams have played 7 T20Is to date and the record stands 7-0 in India's favour.

18:08 IST: It has been a sunny day in Colombo and the skies are clear. So, we can hope for an uninterrupted game of cricket.

India's Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

Bangladesh's Probable XI: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Nidahas Trophy final between India and Bangladesh.