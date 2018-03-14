 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led Team Aim To Seal Final Spot

Updated: 14 March 2018 17:53 IST

Live Score, India vs Bangladesh, 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma-led team will aim to register another win and seal the final spot in the Nidahas Trophy T20I series.

India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led Team Aim To Seal Final Spot
Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh: The match will be played at Colombo. © AFP

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)

For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.

Catch all Live updates of the match between India vs Bangladesh 5th T20, Nidahas Trophy, straight from Colombo

17:51 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the match between India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I.

India's biggest worry is skipper Rohit Sharma's form. One of India's most successful white ball-players in recent times, the talented Mumbaikar is waiting for that one big knock that will propel him back to form. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches.

