India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led Team Aim To Seal Final Spot

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)
For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.
Catch all Live updates of the match between India vs Bangladesh 5th T20, Nidahas Trophy, straight from Colombo
17:51 IST: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the match between India vs Bangladesh 5th T20I.
Both #TeamIndia openers taking a close look at the pitch before the start of the T20I against Bangladesh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Y0LIpYWXQS— BCCI (@BCCI) March 14, 2018
India's biggest worry is skipper Rohit Sharma's form. One of India's most successful white ball-players in recent times, the talented Mumbaikar is waiting for that one big knock that will propel him back to form. India have not got good starts in the tournament despite Shikhar Dhawan's blazing form as Rohit has been dismissed cheaply in all the matches.