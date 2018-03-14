India vs Bangladesh, Live Cricket Score 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma-Led Team Aim To Seal Final Spot

With an aim to seal their place in the final, India would like to dish out a superlative performance when they face Bangladesh in the fifth T20I of the Nidahas Trophy today. Rohit Sharma-led India suffered an unexpected defeat against Sri Lanka in the tournament opener and it is highly unlikely that India will experiment against a resurgent Bangladesh in their final league stage match. A defeat may not be an end of the road for India as it will then depend on the outcome of the final game between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Net run-rate will also be a factor. With back-to-back victories in the last two games, India have a healthy net run-rate of +0.21. (Live Scorecard)

For India, the tournament at the beginning was about giving youngsters a chance in the absence of seasoned players. A few players such as Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel are yet to play a game in the tournament, which means the purpose of sending a second string side has not been fully served. Hooda, for instance, did not get to play even during the home series against Sri Lanka despite being included in the 15-member squad.

