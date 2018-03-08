India vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd T20I: India Beat Bangladesh By Six Wickets

Highlights, India vs Bangladesh: The match was played at Colombo.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his fine form with the bat as India beat Bangladesh by 6 wickets in the second T20I of the Nidahas Trophy on Thursday. Dhawan hit a second successive half-century to ensure India crossed the finishing line. India restricted Bangladesh to 139/8 and then chased down the target with 1.2 overs to spare to make a strong comeback after the loss to Sri Lanka in the opening match. Dhawan hit 55 runs off 43 deliveries to play the lead role in India's batting. But the win was mostly set-up by the bowlers Jaydev Unadkat (3/38), Vijay Shankar (2/32), Yuzvender Chahal (1/19) and Shardul Thakur (1/25). Unlike the first game against Sri Lanka, Indian bowlers were right on the mark from the start after captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl. They took wickets at regular intervals and also choked the rival batsmen by not letting them score freely. Bangladesh, on the other hand, tried to increase the scoring rate but at the end, it only resulted in their losing wickets.(Scorecard)

22:34 IST: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets in the second T20I in Colombo.

22:28 IST: Four! Short and wide from Mustafizur, Manish Pandey makes room and slaps the ball through covers for a boundary.

22:25 IST: Four! Manish Pandey opens the face of the bat and guides the ball to the third-man boundary.

22:22 IST: Dinesh Karthik is the new batsman in.

22:21 IST: OUT! Taskin Ahmed gets his first, Dhawan falls after a fine fifty. India 123/4, need 17 more runs to win.

22:19 IST: India are currently dealing in singles and double. No hurry for the Rohit Sharma-led team as they are inching closer to victory.

22:14 IST: India 113/3 in 15 overs, need 27 runs in 30 balls.

22:10 IST: Manish Pandey is the new man in.

22:09 IST: OUT! Rubel Hossain gets his second wicket, Suresh Raina departs for 28. India 108/3, need 32 runs in 35 balls.

22:06 IST: Four! Shikhar Dhawan scores his sixth T20I fifty with a boundary on the leg-side. India need 36 more runs to win.

22:02 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Mahmudullah and Dhawan rocks back and smokes the ball for a huge maximum.

22:00 IST: India 88/2 (Dhawan 40*, Raina 21*) after 12 overs, need 52 more runs to win.

21:50 IST: India 77/2 (Dhawan 37*, Raina 17*) after 10 overs, need 59 more runs to win.

21:49 IST: FOUR! Full and outside off, Raina makes room and lifts the ball over the covers for a boundary.

21:38 IST: Four! Short delivery from Taskin yet again and Dhawan pulls it for an easy boundary. Poor bowling from Taskin.

21:37 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Taskin and Dhawan gets into position early and smokes the ball with great power for a maximum.

21:34 IST: SIX! Suresh Raina slog sweeps Mehedy Hasan for a big maximum.

21:29 IST: FOUR! Short delivery from Rubel, Dhawan stands tall and pulls the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary.

21:28 IST: Suresh Raina is the new man in.

21:27 IST: OUT! Rubel Hossain bowls full and wide, Pant goes for the powerful drives but gets a thick inside edge as the ball crashes in the stumps. India, 40/2, lose both their openers, need 100 in 89 balls.

21:26 ISt: Five overs gone, India 40/1.

21:24 IST: Four! Dhawan, on one knee, sweeps Mehedy Hasan fine for a boundary.

21:21 IST: Four! Pant converts the yorker into a low full-toss and slams the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary. That shot had power written all over it.

21:18 IST: Rishabh Pant is the new man in.

21:17 IST: WICKET! Mustafizur Rahman gives the first breakthrough, Rohit Sharma drags the ball onto the stumps. Poor form of Rohit Sharma continues. India 28/1 in 3.3 overs.

21:15 IST: India 27/0 after three overs.

21:10 IST: Four! Rohit welcomes Rubel with a boundary in the third-man region.

21:08 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Taskin and provided width to Rohit, who says thank you and cuts it past the point for the second boundary of the over.

21:07 IST: Four! Rohit Sharma welcomes Taskin Ahmed with a boundary on the leg-side. Short delivery and the Indian captain pulls it with great power.

21:05 IST: First over gone and India are off to a solid start, 9/0.

21:02 IST: Four! Short and wide from Mustafizur, Dhawan rocks back and slaps the ball through the off-side for the first boundary of the Indian innings.

21:00 IST: Welcome back. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are opening the batting for India. Mustafizur Rahman is opening the bowling for Bangladesh.

20:49 IST: Bangladesh finish 139/8. Liton Das scored 34 as Unadkat and Vijay Shankar shared five wickets between them.

Bangladesh set a target of 140 for India in the second match of Nidahas Trophy 2018.

20:44 IST: Run-Out! Rubel Hossain is run-out as Taskin Ahmed pushed for the second run.

20:41 IST: Rubel Hossain is the new man in.

20:40 IST: OUT! Unadkat gets rid off Sabbir Rahman. Full and outside off, Sabbir tried working it around the third-man region, gets an edge as Dinesh Karthik takes a good catch.

20:35 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Unadkat and Sabbir pulls and gets enough bat on the ball for it to clear the boundary ropes.

20:34 IST: Four! Taskin Ahmed starts the over with a boundary. Unadkat will not be impressed with his line and length.

20:33 IST: Two overs to go and Bangladesh are 121/6. Can they go score quick runs in the penultimate overs?

20:26 IST: Taskin Ahmed is the new batsman in.

20:25 IST: OUT! Unadkat gets his second as Mehedy departs in search of quick runs. Bangladesh 118/6 in 16.4 overs.

20:23 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Unadkat, Sabbir rocks back and cuts the ball through point. Beautiful shot from the right-handed batsman.

20:18 IST: Mehedy Hasan is the new batsman in.

20:17 IST: OUT! Yuzvendra Chahal gets the breakthrough. Liton Das shimmies down the wicket and sends the ball straight to Raina at long-off, who makes amends for dropping a catch earlier in the match. Bangladesh 107/5 in 15.1 overs.

20:16 IST: Four! Bangladesh gets a free-hit as Shankar over-steps. Sabbir goes down on one knee and guides the ball over short fine-leg to collect a boundary. 11 runs off the over. Bangladesh 107/4 in 15 overs.

20:13 IST: Dropped!! Cross seam delivery outside off from Shankar, Sabbir Rahman goes for the big heave, fails to connect as the ball flies high. Shankar spots the ball and runs towards the mid-wicket region but fails to complete the catch as he hits the ground on the dive.

20:10 IST: Boundaries have dried up here in Colombo. Bangladesh are struggling against the Indian bowlers.

20:05 IST: FOUR! Liton Das takes a couple of steps down the wicket and smashes Sundar through the leg-side for a boundary.

20:04 IST: Four! Shardul Thakur bowls a pitched up delivery and Rahman guides the ball through the off-side for a much-needed boundary.

20:01 IST: It has been 24 balls since the last boundary. India have kept their bowling tight as they are not leaking runs easily.

19:54 IST: Sabbir Rahman is the new man in.

19:53 IST: WICKET! Mahmudullah heaves Shankar for a maximum but mistimes it as Shardul Thakur takes a comfortable catch. India are pegging away at wickets regularly.

19:48 IST: Bangladesh 69/3 in 10 overs.

19:41 IST: Captain Mahmudullah is the new batsman in.

19:40 IST: OUT! Shankar goes wide and full, Mushfiqur dances down the wicket and tries to slam the ball over the covers for a boundary but manages to get a feather edge back to the keeper.

19:39 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Shankar, Mushfiqur stands and pulls the ball with great power. Stand and deliver from the batsman.

19:37 IST: FOUR! Short delivery outside off, Liton makes space and slaps the ball through the off-side for a boundary. Easy pickings for the batsman.

19:32 IST: DROPPED again!! This is Washington Sundar on the boundary ropes. Vijay Shankar and Rohit Sharma are appalled.

19:31 IST: DROPPED! Short delivery from Shankar, Liton tries to pull but sends the ball up and straight above the umpires'head only for Suresh Raina, who came running in, to drop a sitter.

19:30 IST: Vijay Shankar is introduced in the attack.

19:28 IST: FOUR! Mushfiqur Rahim, the new batsman in, clobbers Yuzvendra Chahal for back-to-back boundaries in his first over of the match.

19:24 IST: OUT! Short delivery from Shardul cramps the batsman for space, Tamim pulled and top edges the ball to the fielder at short fine-leg. India get their second. Bangladesh 35/2 in 5 overs.

19:22 IST: FOUR! Shardul bowls full and wide, Tamim frees his arm and drives the ball beautifully for a boundary.

19:20 IST: Shardul Thakur, the new man in, bowls in and around the leg stump, the ball keeps its line and raps Tamim on the pads. Loud appeal from the bowler and the Indian captain, the on-field umpire takes his time and raises his finger. Tamim after discussing with his partner takes the review. Ball tracker shows that the ball pitched outside leg, the review is retained and Tamim lives.

19:17 IST: FOUR! Liton, down on one knee, sweeps Washington for a boundary. A good over comes to an end with a boundary.

19:14 IST: Bangladesh 22/1 after the end of the third over.

19:12 IST: Liton Das is the new man in.

19:11 IST: WICKET!! Unadkat yet again goes down the leg-side, Soumya Sarkar flicks it and sends the ball straight to Yuzvendra Chahal at short fine-leg, who takes a good low-catch.

19:09 IST: FOUR! Unadkat strays down the leg side as he bowls full and Soumya Sarkar flicks it for a boundary.

19:07 IST: FOUR! Short and outside off, Soumya Sarkar stands tall and slaps it through the off-side for the first boundary of the innings.

19:06 IST: Washington Sundar is introduced in the attack.

19:05 IST: DROPPED! Unadkat bowls in and around off, Sarkar looking to go for the big shot, gets a thick outside edge and the balls flies towards towards third-man area. Three fielders converged to take the catch but no body went for the catch.

19:00 IST: First ball -- Short delivery from Unadkat and Tamim lets it go.

18:59 IST: Jaydev Unadkat opening the bowling for India.

18:58 IST: Tamim Iqbal and Soumya Sarkar opening the batting for Bangladesh.

18:55 IST: Trivia -- Bangladesh have won only one out of their last 13 T20Is.

18:53 IST: Both the teams are on the ground as their respective national anthems are being played.

18:48 IST: Trivia -- India have won the last five T20Is against Bangladesh

18:46 IST: Team Bangladesh playing XI:

Bangladesh playing XI against India in the second match of Nidahas Trophy 2018.

18:45 IST: Team India playing XI:

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Raina, M Pandey, R Pant, D Karthik, W Sundar, V Shankar, J Unadkat, Y Chahal, S Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2018

18:30 IST: India captain Rohit Sharma win toss, opts to field against Bangladesh.

18:20 IST: We are minutes away from the toss. Stay tuned.

18:10 IST: Team India all ready for the match.

17:55 IST: Manish Pandey observing the pitch before the start of the match.

Keeping a close watch on the pitch before the start of the 2nd T20I

In focus @im_manishpandey pic.twitter.com/uLOEygbrob — BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2018

17:50 IST: Hello and welcome to live blog of the second T20I of the NIdahas Trophy 2018 between India and Bangladesh straight from Colombo.