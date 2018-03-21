 
don't
miss
All Sports
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

Dinesh Karthik, After Match-Winning Six, Credits Abhishek Nayar For His Transformation

Updated: 21 March 2018 13:51 IST

Dinesh Karthik became an instant hero after his last-ball, title-winning six against Bangladesh in the Nidahas Trophy.

Dinesh Karthik, After Match-Winning Six, Credits Abhishek Nayar For His Transformation
Dinesh Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra-cover to help India win Nidahas Trophy. © AFP

Dinesh Karthik became an overnight star after his last-ball six helped India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final and clinch the Nidahas Trophy at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With India needing five runs off the last ball, Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra-cover to keep India's T20I record against Bangladesh intact. After the knock, Karthik said the time spent over the years with Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar had helped him strengthen the mental aspect of his game.

"He (Abhishek Nayar) has been the most important factor in the last two and half years in my career. He has helped me prepare for games. He has made me think in terms of strategy. He also knows what is the right way to work hard. He has been the river and I have been the boat," Karthik said.

Nayar, who made his international debut in 2009, has played three ODIs for India. Karthik was also part of all the three ODIs Nayar played.

With his aggressive yet composed batting, Karthik turned the match on its head when he walked out to bat after Manish Pandey's wicket and smashed two sixes and as many fours in the 19th over off Rubel Hossain to add vital 22 runs to India's score.

Needing five off the final delivery, Karthik smashed Soumya Sarkar over extra-cover to gift India a memorable win.

"It's an amazing feeling. These are things which remain in your memory for a lifetime," an ecstatic Karthik told bcci.tv after the end of the Nidahas Trophy final.

Karthik has been named the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL and he would like to grow in stature after the platform that Nidahas Trophy has provided him.

"(The forthcoming) IPL is extremely important. It is a fabulous tournament. Indian cricket is where it is because of the IPL. We get to rub shoulders with the best. On a personal note, it is a very important tournament for me," Karthik said.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Dinesh Karthik Nidahas T20 Tri-Series Abhishek Nayar Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Karthik's last-ball six helped India beat Bangladesh in a thrilling final
  • Karthik hit a flat-bat six over extra-cover
  • Karthik will be leading Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Is A Topper In University Where I Am Still Studying, Says Dinesh Karthik
MS Dhoni Is A Topper In University Where I Am Still Studying, Says Dinesh Karthik
Twitter Trolls Murali Vijay For Ignoring Dinesh Karthik In His Congratulatory Tweet
Twitter Trolls Murali Vijay For Ignoring Dinesh Karthik In His Congratulatory Tweet
Heartbroken Shakib Al Hasan Wants To Focus On Rectifying Mistakes
Heartbroken Shakib Al Hasan Wants To Focus On Rectifying Mistakes
Memory For A Lifetime: Dinesh Karthik On Last-Ball Six vs Bangladesh
Memory For A Lifetime: Dinesh Karthik On Last-Ball Six vs Bangladesh
Yuzvendra Chahal Rises To Second Spot In Latest ICC T20I Rankings
Yuzvendra Chahal Rises To Second Spot In Latest ICC T20I Rankings
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 13 March 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.