Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

3rd T20I, Nidahas Trophy: Mushfiqur Rahim Pulls Off Record Bangladesh Chase Against Sri Lanka

Updated: 10 March 2018 23:57 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning half-century as Bangladesh pulled off a memorable chase to stun Sri Lanka by five wickets in their Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Rahim remained unbeaten on 72 and was adjudged Man of the Match. © AFP

Mushfiqur Rahim scored a match-winning half-century as Bangladesh pulled off a memorable chase to stun Sri Lanka by five wickets in their Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Bangladesh went past their previous best of 190 for 5 (vs Ireland in 2012) to register their highest-ever run-chase in T20I cricket. This was also the fourth-highest successful chase in T20I history.

Chasing Sri Lanka's mammoth 214 for 6, Bangladesh overhauled the target with two balls to spare.

Needing nine off the last over, Mushfiqur slashed Thisara Perera for a boundary to inch closer to victory. Before that, the experienced wicketkeeper hit a six after 19 were required in the last two overs.

Rahim remained unbeaten on 72 and was adjudged Man of the Match for his match-winning effort. The right-hander smashed 4 sixes and 5 boundaries in his 35-ball knock.

"To be honest, from the beginning we thought we could win. Tamim and Liton gave us a good start. Then Mushy was outstanding," Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah said after the win.

"It was amazing to see and good inspiration for us."

Apart from Rahim, openers Tamim Iqbal (47) and Liton Das (43) chipped in with valuable runs in Bangladesh's thrilling victory. Tamim and Sarkar kept up with the required run rate to reach 100 in the 10th over. Liton had smashed five sixes and two fours.

Mustafizur Rahman (3/48) and Mahmudullah (2/15) were the most successful bowlers for Bangladesh.

Earlier, half-centuries from opener Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera powered Sri Lanka to 214 for six against Bangladesh.

Mendis, who hit 57 and Perera, who top-scored with 74, put together a crucial 85-run stand for the second wicket to give the hosts an imposing total after being put into bat.

Skipper Mahmudullah got Mendis out with his off-spin as he struck twice in his very first over to try and check Sri Lanka's surge.

But the left-handed Perera continued to pulverise the Bangladesh attack to hit his second successive fifty. He smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during his 48-ball blitz.

Upul Tharanga also played a useful cameo during his unbeaten 15-ball 32. Bangladesh paceman Mustafizur Rahman claimed three wickets.

 

