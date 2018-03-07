 
Nidahas T20 Tri-Series 06 Mar 18 to 18 Mar 18

MS Dhoni Fans Troll Rishabh Pant After India's T20I Loss

Updated: 07 March 2018 11:06 IST

MS Dhoni fans in particular took the lead in having some fun at Rishabh Pant's expense.

Rishabh Pant scored a run-a-ball 23 during India's loss to Sri Lanka. © AFP

Young India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant failed to make an impression during India's loss against Sri Lanka in the Nidahas Trophy Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket tri-series opener on Tuesday. The young left-hander, who has been touted as MS Dhoni's replacement, struggled with the bat, scoring a run-a-ball 23. "Been a learning day again for young Rishabh Pant in international cricket," tweeted noted commentator Harsha Bhogle after were restricted to 174/5. Pant, known for his explosive strokeplay, found it hard to get going against the Sri Lanka bowling attack. The 20-year-old, who batted at No.5, hit one four and a six, helping a short ball straight to the fielder at deep fine leg. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra sensed a joyous mood among fans as a result of Pant's poor show.

Interestingly, Chopra's observation wasn't off the mark as Pant was trolled for his 'slow' knock. Dhoni fans in particular took the lead in having some fun at Pant's expense.

Kusal Perera's brilliant 66 off 37 balls and some crucial contributions from the middle-order helped the hosts beat Rohit Sharma's men by five wickets.

After the Indian batsmen put up a target of 175, their bowlers failed to make a mark as the hosts hammered the bowlers all around the park. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (2/37) and Washington Sundar (2/28) provided the crucial breakthroughs to control the run-flow.

Earlier, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan cracked 90 off 49 deliveries to drive India's innnigs.

The left-hander struck six fours and equal number of sixes, while scoring his fifth T20I fifty as he shared a crucial 95-run third-wicket stand with Manish Pandey (37 off 35) to take the visitors to a competitive total.

(With inputs from IANS)

Topics : India Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Team Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni Cricket Nidahas T20 Tri-Series
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant scored 23 runs against Sri Lanka
  • MS Dhoni fans trolled Rishabh Pant
  • Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wickets
