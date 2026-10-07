The Indian men's cricket team has another injury concern to deal with. Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who has been a regular in both ODIs and Tests of late, suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against West Indies. According to a report by Times of India, Prasidh is set to be out of action for at least three weeks, and is expected to resume bowling in full rhythm in four weeks. This puts his participation in India's upcoming tour of New Zealand in serious doubt.

As per the report, Prasidh's selection for the ODI series is likely to be touch-and-go due to his injury setback.

India's first ODI against New Zealand is on November 4, which is just about a month from now. As a result, there is no certainty whether Prasidh will be available, and whether he will regain full fitness at the start of the series.

The report further stated that Prasidh had reported to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru following his injury.

India's pace headaches

With India's 2027 World Cup plans in motion, injuries to the fast bowling unit have given captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir a headache to deal with.

Against West Indies, India fielded the likes of Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj and Anshul Kamboj, who are not regarded to be among the first-choice options in the format.

While Jasprit Bumrah's fitness has been taken with caution by the team and the BCCI for over a year now, India are also without the services of Harshit Rana and Hardik Pandya due to injury. Now, Prasidh has been added to the list.

With India playing two crucial Tests against New Zealand right after the ODI series, it is possible that Test regulars like Siraj also have to miss out on the latter ODIs, providing even more selection dilemmas for Gill and Gambhir.

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