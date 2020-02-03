 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

"Don't Rush Comeback": Zaheer Khan's Advice To Injured Hardik Pandya

Updated: 03 February 2020 18:21 IST

Zaheer Khan said that India have good bench strength and can perform in the absence of injured stars Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

"Don
Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the New Zealand tour as he failed to regain fitness. © AFP

An excellent pool of cricketers means India won't suffer a great deal in the absence of Ishant Sharma, Hardik Pandya and now Rohit Sharma, feels former India pacer Zaheer Khan. Hardik has been ruled out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand as he travelled to London for a review of his back by spinal surgeon James Allibone. He has been out of action since September. Senior pacer Ishant twisted his right ankle during a Ranji Trophy game in Delhi and is unlikely to recover in time for the first Test on February 21.

Rohit too sustained a calf injury during the fifth T20 International (T20I) in Mount Maunganui. India whitewashed New Zealand 5-0.

"What was the result in the previous series? It's not about that; it's about putting up a team there together. That's the strength right now this Indian team has. The strength of any squad is seen with their bench strength as well. We are in a position at the moment where the talent and pool of players we have is excellent," Zaheer told reporters.

"The roles are shared by different people. We are in a great space as a team at the moment with regard to that," he said.

Zaheer also said he has spoken to Hardik and has advised him not to rush his comeback. "I have (spoken to him). I will say this to anyone who is a sportsman and is going through an injury phase. It's frustrating at times when you're away from the game, but it's very important to stay patient and control things in your control. It's about listening to your body," Zaheer said.

"You have to be patient through that process and you have to listen to the team which is around you -- the support staff, be it your doctor, your physio, your trainers. Those are the key people one should communicate with and control the controllables.

"I have always been advising everyone in the same fashion: you have to take your time; you cannot be impatient and rush your comeback. It's about when you come back, it should be in for a long haul."

Zaheer is the director of cricket operations at Mumbai Indians.

"For MI, IPL is still a long way away, and for Hardik it's important he should take his time to come back 120 per cent. I can say it by experience, when anyone goes through injuries, it's not about coming back, it's about how you come back," he said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Zaheer Khan Zaheer Khan Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Hardik Pandya failed to regain fitness ahead of the New Zealand tour
  • Zaheer Khan said he advised Hardik to not rush his comeback
  • He also said that India have good bench strength and a strong squad
Related Articles
NZ vs IND: Hardik Pandya Out Of Test Series In New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Hardik Pandya Out Of Test Series In New Zealand
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
Sourav Ganguly Says New Selection Panel Will Pick Indian Squad For South Africa ODIs
Hardik Pandya Posts Loved-Up Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya Posts Loved-Up Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya Out Of New Zealand Tour After Failing Bowling Workload Test: Report
Hardik Pandya Out Of New Zealand Tour After Failing Bowling Workload Test: Report
Hardik Pandya Is All Heart For This Adorable Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya Is All Heart For This Adorable Picture With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.