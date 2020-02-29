Virat Kohli failed to make an impact once again as he was removed cheaply by Tim Southee on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. To make the matters worse, Virat Kohli consumed India's only review after Mayank Agarwal used one in the first session. Tim Southee knew as soon as the ball hit the pad but Virat Kohli hesitantly went ahead with the decision to take a review after discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli had missed the ball by some distance and impact was right on off stump. Soon, fans took to Twitter to slam the Indian captain for another poor outing and "wasting" the review.

Virat Kohli DRS reviews (as batsman) in Tests since 2016

14 referrals

Nine stuck down

Three umpire's calls

Two overturned



Virat Kohli, whose top score of the tour is 51, managed just three runs before Southee removed him.

It was the seventh time during the ongoing tour that Virat Kohli failed to reach 20.

Kohli, who lasted just 15 deliveries at Hagley Oval, has not scored a century in his last 21 innings.

His last three-figure score came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata when he scored 136.

However, this is not the first lean patch of Kohli's stellar career.

Between February to October 2014, Kohli had failed to score a hundred in 25 innings across formats. Before that, he had failed to hit a hundred in 24 consecutive innings between February to September 2011.

Moreover, Virat Kohli lost his top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen to Australia's Steve Smith earlier this week.

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.

India, who trail the two match series 0-1, lost four early wickets as the hosts tightened their grip on the match early on Day 1.