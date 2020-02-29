 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Virat Kohli's Poor Form Continues, Faces Heat For "Wasting" Review

Updated: 29 February 2020 08:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Tim Southee knew as soon as the ball hit the pad but Virat Kohli hesitantly went ahead with the decision to take a review.

Virat Kohlis Poor Form Continues, Faces Heat For "Wasting" Review
Virat Kohli failed to make an impact once again. © AFP

Virat Kohli failed to make an impact once again as he was removed cheaply by Tim Southee on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. To make the matters worse, Virat Kohli consumed India's only review after Mayank Agarwal used one in the first session. Tim Southee knew as soon as the ball hit the pad but Virat Kohli hesitantly went ahead with the decision to take a review after discussion with Cheteshwar Pujara. Virat Kohli had missed the ball by some distance and impact was right on off stump. Soon, fans took to Twitter to slam the Indian captain for another poor outing and "wasting" the review.

Here are some reactions

Virat Kohli, whose top score of the tour is 51, managed just three runs before Southee removed him. 

It was the seventh time during the ongoing tour that Virat Kohli failed to reach 20.

Kohli, who lasted just 15 deliveries at Hagley Oval, has not scored a century in his last 21 innings.

His last three-figure score came in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata when he scored 136.

However, this is not the first lean patch of Kohli's stellar career.

Between February to October 2014, Kohli had failed to score a hundred in 25 innings across formats. Before that, he had failed to hit a hundred in 24 consecutive innings between February to September 2011.

Moreover, Virat Kohli lost his top spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen to Australia's Steve Smith earlier this week.

As far as the match is concerned, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl. 

India, who trail the two match series 0-1, lost four early wickets as the hosts tightened their grip on the match early on Day 1.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Timothy Grant Southee Tim Southee New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was removed cheaply by Tim Southee
  • Virat Kohli hesitantly went ahead with the decision to take a review
  • Twitter slammed Kohli for another poor outing and "wasting" a review
Related Articles
BCCI To Name Players For Asia XI T20Is After Evaluating Workload: Report
BCCI To Name Players For Asia XI T20Is After Evaluating Workload: Report
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview: India Face Stern New Zealand Test In Must-Win Encounter
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Preview: India Face Stern New Zealand Test In Must-Win Encounter
2nd Test: Tom Latham Reveals New Zealands Game Plan Against Virat Kohli
2nd Test: Tom Latham Reveals New Zealand's Game Plan Against Virat Kohli
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
New Zealand Slump Sees Virat Kohli Lose Top Spot To Steve Smith In ICC Test Rankings
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.