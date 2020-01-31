Virat Kohli , who hit the winning runs for India in the Super Over against New Zealand, revealed that he has learned an important lesson after playing back-to-back Super Overs against New Zealand. Chasing 166 for the win, New Zealand needed just 11 runs off the last two overs with seven wickets in hand but they dug a hole for themselves yet again, taking the game to a Super Over two nights after doing the same in Hamilton. Speaking after the match, Kohli said that it is important to stay calm till the end and bounce back when the opportunity comes.

"There's something new I've learnt in the last couple of games: when the opposition is playing well, you stay calm till the end and try to come back," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

New Zealand needed seven runs in the last over, but they threw it away by losing four wickets in the 20th over bowled by Shardul Thakur. The hosts scored 13 runs in the Super Over and in reply, KL Rahul smashed 10 runs off the first three balls and then Virat Kohli finished the game with a ball to spare.

Kohli lavished praise on his side after two consecutive Super Over victories.

"We couldn't have asked for more exciting games, we've never played Super Overs before and now we've won two. It shows the character of the team," Kohli said.

The India captain further said that he initially thought of sending Sanju Samson to face the Super Over, but KL Rahul changed his mind.

"Initially we thought of opening with Samson and KL in the Super Over, but then KL told me I should bat because of the experience and the options I'll bring," he said.

(With PTI inputs)