 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Virat Kohli Says ODI Cricket In 2020 "Not As Relevant As T20Is, Tests"

Updated: 08 February 2020 17:50 IST

After losing the three-match ODI series to New Zealand in the second ODi, Virat Kohli said the 50-over format is not much relevant this year, referring to the fast-approaching T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test championship.

Virat Kohli Says ODI Cricket In 2020 "Not As Relevant As T20Is, Tests"
Virat Kohli said India have got some positives too from the lost T20I series. © AFP

The high-flying Indians have been brought down by the Kiwis in the ODIs but an unperturbed Virat Kohli says this format is not much relevant this year, referring to the fast-approaching T20 World Cup and the engrossing fight for World Test championship. After the high of T20 series whitewash, the Indians lost the ODI series after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead following a 22-run defeat in the second match in Auckland on Saturday. "These were two pretty good games, great for the fans. I am particularly impressed with how we finished the game. First half we let things slip away. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character but as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests," Kohli said at the post match presentation.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October and the Indian team is not playing many ODIs this year. After the ongoing series against New Zealand, India will compete against South Africa in a three-match ODI series, which will be its last in 2020.

The international teams are also fighting hard to earn points for the World Test Championship, which will be decided by June 2021. The India skipper said despite defeat, they have got some positives too from the lost series and they can make changes to the playing XI for the third match.

"This was a game where we could have taken chances and capitalised. We didn't know Saini can be as good with the bat. We want guys to figure out situations themselves. We could definitely consider changes, we have nothing to lose now."

Man-of-the-match Kyle Jamieson, who scored crucial 25 runs while batting at number 11 and took two wickets, was overwhelmed by the win.

"Bit of a high at the moment. Still kind of sinking it. The game kind of ebbed and flowed. It was pretty simple: we were just trying to get it through 50 overs. Just trying and stick with Ross (Taylor)," he said.

"Relief was the feeling to get the first wicket out of the way and not give too many runs. International cricket is quite high intensity, but it was pretty cool."

New Zealand opener wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham hailed it as a "great victory".

"Last game the batters won the game, today the bowlers did the job. I think that total was okay, it was a funny wicket. We managed to take wickets upfront and the bowlers kept taking wickets. We've had some close games with India, delighted to get the win," he said.

"Kyle on debut was fantastic. Delighted for him. It'll be great to win 3-nil from here. Fingers crossed, and hopefully we keep learning."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • High-flying Indians have been brought down by the Kiwis in the ODIs
  • India lost the ODI series after conceding an unassailable 0-2 lead
  • Virat Kohli says this format is not much relevant this year
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket For Record 9th Time Across Formats Against Tim Southee
Virat Kohli Loses His Wicket For Record 9th Time Across Formats Against Tim Southee
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI Preview: India Look To Right The Wrongs Of Shock Hamilton Defeat
New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.