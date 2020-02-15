 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Virat Kohli's Loved-Up Picture With Wife Anushka Sharma Wins Over Internet

Updated: 15 February 2020 18:25 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a loved-up picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday.

Virat Kohli tweeted a picture with wife Anushka Sharma. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who is in New Zealand gearing up for the Test series, took to Instagram and Twitter to share a picture with wife Anushka Sharma on Saturday. Virat Kohli captioned the image with a cat emoji on social media platforms. On Thursday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying some quality time together ahead of the two-Test series between India and New Zealand starting on February 21 in Wellington. Soon after Virat Kohli posted the picture, fans flooded the post with heartwarming messages for the couple.

On February 13, Team India had went to Blue Springs in Putaruru, New Zealand to enjoy an "off day."

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami had posted a picture on Instagram in which Anushka Sharma can be seen chilling with her husband Virat Kohli and his teammates.

Team India are currently playing a three-day practice game against New Zealand XI at the Seddon Park.

India had whitewashed New Zealand in the five-match T20I series but the hosts came all guns blazing to claim the ODI series 3-0.

Virat Kohli and his team, who are at the top of the World Test Championship table with 360 points, will resume their campaign against New Zealand, who are at the sixth spot with 60 points.

New Zealand lost their last Test series in Australia where they were whitewashed in the three-match series.

India, on the other hand, defeated Bangladesh in the two-Test series.

The first Test will be played in Wellington, starting February 21 while Christchurch will host the second match of the series.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli posted a picture with Anushka Sharma on Instagram on Saturday
  • Virat Kohli is gearing up for the Test series in New Zealand
  • The Test series between India and New Zealand starts on February 21
