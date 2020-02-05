Shreyas Iyer Smashes Maiden Hundred In 1st ODI Against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden century for India during the first One-day International of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Seddon Park on Wednesday. He smashed 11 boundaries and a six to reach the magical triple figure off 101 balls. The 25-year-old Mumbai batsman was later dismissed by Tim Southee for 103 runs. Shreyas Iyer capitalised on a brilliant start and established a 136-run partnership with KL Rahul for the fourth wicket. After completing a 5-0 clean sweep in the T20 Internationals, India were asked to bat in the ODI series opener in Hamilton.